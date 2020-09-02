Women's Champions League Squad of the Season 2019/20
Wednesday 2 September 2020

UEFA's technical observers have selected their all-star squad from the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League.

- Dzsenifer Marozsán is named in the squad for the sixth season running
- Lyon captain Wendie Renard features for a fifth straight season
- Pernille Harder and Lucy Bronze are selected for the fourth season in succession
- Amel Majri and Sandra Paños were both in the 2015/16, 2017/18 and 2018/19 squads
- Sarah Bouhaddi previously figured in the 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2018/19 squads.
Goalkeepers
Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon)
Christiane Endler (Paris Saint-Germain)
Sandra Paños (Barcelona)
Defenders
Lucy Bronze (Lyon)
Paulina Dudek (Paris Saint-Germain)
Kathrin Hendrich (Bayern/Wolfsburg)
Dominique Janssen (Wolfsburg)
Sakina Karchaoui (Lyon)
Wendie Renard (Lyon)
Midfielders
Ingrid Engen (Wolfsburg)
Kheira Hamraoui (Barcelona)
Svenja Huth (Wolfsburg)
Saki Kumagai (Lyon)
Kim Little (Arsenal)
Amel Majri (Lyon)
Dzsenifer Marozsán (Lyon)
Alex Popp (Wolfsburg)
Forwards
Delphine Cascarino (Lyon)
Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain)
Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)
Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg)
Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona)
Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)
Statistics
By club ...
Lyon 8
Wolfsburg 6*
Barcelona 4
Paris Saint-Germain 4
Arsenal 1
Bayern München 1*
*Hendrich moved from Bayern to Wolfsburg between the round of 16 and quarter-finals
By nationality ...
France 8
Germany 4
Norway 2
Spain 2
Chile 1
Denmark 1
England 1
Netherlands 1
Japan 1
Poland 1
Scotland 1
UEFA technical observers
Corinne Diacre, Brent Hills, Jarmo Matikainen, Monika Staab, Jorge Vilda