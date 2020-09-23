UEFA Women's Player of the Year nominees: Bronze, Harder, Renard

Lucy Bronze, Pernille Harder and Wendie Renard are the three nominees for the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Player of the Year award.

The winner will be named – along with the UEFA Men's Player of the Year, UEFA Men's and Women's Coach of the Year and UEFA Women's Champions League and UEFA Champions League positional award winners – during the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League draw ceremony in Nyon on Thursday 1 October. The UEFA Europa League Player of the Season will be announced the following day.

England right-back Bronze was the 2018/19 winner and secured a third straight UEFA Women's Champions League title with Lyon in August before returning to Manchester City, who she left in 2017 for the French side.

Denmark attacker Harder, the 2017/18 award winner, also moved to England this month, joining Chelsea from Wolfsburg. She had helped the German club to another final in August, scoring nine goals in the campaign including four in the last eight against Glasgow City.

France defender Renard was again at the heart of Lyon's triumph, having been part of all their nine finals in 11 seasons and seven titles, including five in a row. The OL captain also scored five goals in their campaign including the semi-final winner against Paris Saint-Germain.

How the players were picked

The UEFA Women's Player of the Year prize recognises the best players, irrespective of nationality, who played for a club within the territory of a UEFA member association during the past season. Players are judged on performances in all club and national-team competitions.

The shortlist of three players was selected by a jury composed of the coaches of the eight clubs which participated in the final tournament of the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League and 20 journalists specialising in women's football and selected by the ESM group.

Previous winners were Nadine Angerer (2013), Nadine Kessler (2014), Célia Šašić (2015), Ada Hegerberg (2016), Lieke Martens (2017), Pernille Harder (2018) and Lucy Bronze (2019).

The rest of the top ten



4 Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal) – 26 Votes

5 Delphine Cascarino (Lyon) – 24 Votes

6 Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon) – 13 Votes

7 Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) – 11 Votes

= Amel Majri (Lyon) – 11 Votes

9 Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain) – 8 Votes

10 Dzsenifer Marozsán (Lyon) – 7 Votes