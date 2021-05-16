2021/22 Women’s Champions League: dates, access list, full guide
Sunday 16 May 2021
Who enters in the group stage and which nations have multiple contenders? The full guide to the new format.
The new-look UEFA Women's Champions League launches in 2021/22, including a home-and-away group stage for the first time.
- New format: how it will work
- Financial distribution explained
- Provisional access list (based on 52 entries)
- 2021/22 regulations
How does the competition work?
- The centrepiece is a new 16-team group stage, which will involve four groups of four playing each other home and away between October and December. The top two from each group progress to the knockout phase from March, with the quarter-finals and semi-finals played over two legs, and a one-off final (in Turin in 2022).
- Four teams will qualify directly for the group stage with the other 12 spots decided by two routes: champions path (7 qualifiers) and league path (5 qualifiers).
- Both paths will have the same format. Round 1 will be played as four-team knockout mini-tournaments with the final winners progressing. Round 2 will be played as two-legged knockout ties. If there are more than 50 entries, the champions path will have a two-legged preliminary round.
How many teams will each association enter?
- The access list is determined by the UEFA Women's Association Club Coefficients at the end of the 2019/20 season
- The six highest-ranked associations will have three entries: France, Germany, Spain, England, Sweden, Czech Republic
- The next ten highest-ranked associations will have two entries: Denmark, Netherlands, Italy, Kazakhstan, Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, Scotland, Russia, Belarus
- Every other association is entitled to one entry
Who enters when?
- The title holders and the champions of the three highest-ranked associations (France, Germany and Spain) will enter in the group stage
- The champions of the remaining associations will go into the champions path. The champions of of associations ranked 4 to 6 (England, Sweden, Czech Republic) will enter in Round 2, with the rest entering in Round 1.
- The runners-up of the six highest-ranked associations (France, Germany, Spain, England, Sweden, Czech Republic) will enter in Round 2 of the league path
- The third-placed teams of those six associations, and the runners-up of the next ten highest-ranked associations (Denmark, Netherlands, Italy, Kazakhstan, Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, Scotland, Russia, Belarus) will enter in Round 1 of the league path
The road to Turin
Preliminary (if needed) and Round 1 draw
21 June
Preliminary round (if needed)
First leg: 28/29 July
Second leg: 4/5 August
Round 1 (one-venue mini-tournaments)
Semi-finals: 18 August
Final/third-place play-off: 21 August
Round 2 draw
22 August
Round 2
First leg: 31 August/1 September
Second leg: 8/9 September
Group stage draw
13 September
Group stage
Matchday 1: 5/6 October
Matchday 2: 13/14 October
Matchday 3: 9/10 November
Matchday 4: 17/18 November
Matchday 5: 8/9 December
Matchday 6: 15/16 December
Quarter-final & semi-final draw
20 December
Quarter-finals
First leg: 22/23 March
Second leg: 30/31 March
Semi-finals
First leg: 23/24 April
Second leg: 30 April/1 May
Final (Juventus Stadium, Turin)
Sunday 22 May