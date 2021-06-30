Women's Champions League entries confirmed
Wednesday 30 June 2021
Holders Barcelona lead 72 clubs from 50 different associations hoping to win the new-look competition.
A record 72 teams from 50 different associations will take part in the new-look 2021/22 UEFA Women's Champions League.
In all, 59 clubs will be involved in the round 1 draw streamed live at 13:00 CET on Friday, with nine more starting in round 2 and four entering directly in the new 16-team group stage. The 12 debutants include the likes of Real Madrid, AC Milan, Hoffenheim, Bordeaux and Celtic.Broadcast deal: DAZN & YouTube
Who enters when?
• The access list was determined by the UEFA women's association club coefficients at the end of the 2019/20 season.
• The holders and the champions of the three highest-ranked associations (France, Germany and Spain) enter in the group stage. As Barcelona are both title holders and champions of Spain, the champions of the fourth-ranked association (England) also enter in the group stage, meaning Chelsea join Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern München.
• The champions of the remaining associations will go into the champions path. The champions of associations ranked 5 to 7 (Sweden, Czech Republic and Denmark) will enter in round 2, with the rest (ranked 8 to 50) entering in round 1.
• The runners-up of the six highest-ranked associations (France, Germany, Spain, England, Sweden, Czech Republic) will enter in round 2 of the league path.
• The third-placed teams of those six associations, and the runners-up of the next ten highest-ranked associations (Denmark, Netherlands, Italy, Kazakhstan, Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, Scotland, Russia, Belarus) will enter in round 1 of the league path.
The road to Turin
Round 1 draw
13:00 CET, 2 July
Round 1 (one-venue mini-tournaments)
Semi-finals: 18 August
Finals/third-place play-offs: 21 August
Round 2 draw
22 August
Round 2
First leg: 31 August/1 September
Second leg: 8/9 September
Group stage draw
13 September
Group stage
Matchday 1: 5/6 October
Matchday 2: 13/14 October
Matchday 3: 9/10 November
Matchday 4: 17/18 November
Matchday 5: 8/9 December
Matchday 6: 15/16 December
Quarter-final & semi-final draw
20 December
Quarter-finals
First leg: 22/23 March
Second leg: 30/31 March
Semi-finals
First leg: 23/24 April
Second leg: 30 April/1 May
Final (Juventus Stadium, Turin)
Sunday 22 May
Contenders & coefficients
Enter in group stage:
1 Barcelona (ESP, holders) 104.800
2 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 85.400
3 Bayern München (GER) 84.100
4 Chelsea (ENG) 70.700
CHAMPIONS PATH – Seven teams qualify for group stage
Enter in round 2:
1 Sparta Praha (CZE) 35.300
2 Häcken (SWE) 16.100
3 Køge (DEN) 6.900
Enter in round 1:
1 BIIK-Shymkent (KAZ) 36.700
2 Glasgow City (SCO) 33.600
3 St. Pölten (AUT) 28.000
4 Twente (NED) 20.000
5 Gintra (LTU) 18.600
6 Spartak Subotica (SRB) 17.400
7 Breidablik (ISL) 17.000
8 Juventus (ITA) 15.200
9 SFK 2000 Sarajevo (BIH) 14.400
10 Apollon LFC (CYP) 14.200
11 Universitatea Olimpia Cluj (ROU) 12.000
12 Vllaznia (ALB) 10.800
13 Anderlecht (BEL) 10.300
14 Vålerenga (NOR) 9.800
15 WFC Kharkiv (UKR) 9.100
16 Ferencváros (HUN) 8.300
17 Servette FC Chênois (SUI) 7.600
18 Pomurje Beltinci (SVN) 7.400
19 PAOK (GRE) 7.000
20 Osijek (CRO) 6.400
21 Benfica (POR) 5.600
22 CSKA Moskva (RUS) 5.500
23 NSA Sofia (BUL) 5.400
24 Mitrovica (KOS) 5.000
25 Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 5.000
26 Breznica Pljevlja (MNE) 4.800
27 Dinamo-BSUPC (BLR) 4.200
28 KÍ Klaksvík (FRO) 3.600
29 Beşiktaş (TUR) 3.500
30 Flora Tallinn (EST) 2.900
31 Czarni Sosnowiec (POL) 2.900
32 Peamount United (IRL) 2.300
33 Kiryat-Gat (ISR) 2.000
34 Swansea City (WAL) 1.900
35 Birkirkara (MLT) 1.800
36 Åland United (FIN) 1.700
37 Agarista CSF Anenii Noi (MDA) 1.300
38 Rīgas Futbola skola (LVA) 1.200
39 Kamenica Sasa (MKD) 1.200
40 Racing FC Union Luxembourg (LUX) 1.200
41 WFC Nike (GEO) 0.600
42 Glentoran (NIR) 0.400
43 Hayasa (ARM) 0.200
LEAGUE PATH – Five teams qualify for group stage
Enter in round 2:
1 Lyon (FRA) 124.400
2 Wolfsburg (GER) 97.100
3 Manchester City (ENG) 79.700
4 Slavia Praha (CZE) 52.300
5 Rosengård (SWE) 49.100
6 Real Madrid (ESP) 12.800
Enter in round 1:
1 Brøndby (DEN) 41.900
2 Zürich (SUI) 30.600
3 Arsenal (ENG) 27.700
4 FC Minsk (BLR) 25.200
5 Bordeaux (FRA) 18.400
6 Hoffenheim (GER) 15.100
7 Levante (ESP) 12.800
8 PSV Eindhoven (NED) 9.000
9 Kristianstad (SWE) 8.100
10 Slovácko (CZE) 7.300
11 Valur (ISL) 7.000
12 Okzhetpes (KAZ) 6.700
13 AC Milan (ITA) 5.200
14 Rosenborg (NOR) 4.800
15 Celtic (SCO) 4.600
16 Lokomotiv Moskva (RUS) 3.500
• Brøndby, KÍ Klaksvík and Sarajevo are entering for a record 19th time (including the pre-2009 UEFA Women's Cup). For Brøndby and Sarajevo, this is their 19th straight entry.
• Lyon will aim for a record eighth title having had their run of five straight victories ended last season. Holders Barcelona, Wolfsburg and Arsenal are fellow past champions entering, while Paris Saint-Germain and 2021 runners-up Chelsea are other teams that have previously reached the final.
• Debuts: Køge, Dinamo-BSUPC, Czarni Sosnowiec, Hayasa, Real Madrid, Bordeaux, Hoffenheim, Kristianstad, Slovácko, AC Milan, Celtic, Lokomotiv Moskva.
• Häcken previously entered as Göteborg; Rosenborg previously entered as Trondsheims-Ørn.