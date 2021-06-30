Women's Champions League entries confirmed

A record 72 teams from 50 different associations will take part in the new-look 2021/22 UEFA Women's Champions League.

In all, 59 clubs will be involved in the round 1 draw streamed live at 13:00 CET on Friday, with nine more starting in round 2 and four entering directly in the new 16-team group stage. The 12 debutants include the likes of Real Madrid, AC Milan, Hoffenheim, Bordeaux and Celtic.

Who enters when?

• The access list was determined by the UEFA women's association club coefficients at the end of the 2019/20 season.

• The holders and the champions of the three highest-ranked associations (France, Germany and Spain) enter in the group stage. As Barcelona are both title holders and champions of Spain, the champions of the fourth-ranked association (England) also enter in the group stage, meaning Chelsea join Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern München.

• The champions of the remaining associations will go into the champions path. The champions of associations ranked 5 to 7 (Sweden, Czech Republic and Denmark) will enter in round 2, with the rest (ranked 8 to 50) entering in round 1.

• The runners-up of the six highest-ranked associations (France﻿, Germany, Spain, England, Sweden, Czech Republic) will enter in round 2 of the league path.

• The third-placed teams of those six associations, and the runners-up of the next ten highest-ranked associations (Denmark, Netherlands, Italy, Kazakhstan, Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, Scotland, Russia, Belarus) will enter in round 1 of the league path.

The road to Turin

Top five goals of the 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League

Round 1 draw

13:00 CET, 2 July

Round 1 (one-venue mini-tournaments)

Semi-finals: 18 August

Finals/third-place play-offs: 21 August

Round 2 draw

22 August

Round 2

First leg: 31 August/1 September

Second leg: 8/9 September

Group stage draw

13 September

Group stage

Matchday 1: 5/6 October

Matchday 2: 13/14 October

Matchday 3: 9/10 November

Matchday 4: 17/18 November

Matchday 5: 8/9 December

Matchday 6: 15/16 December

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

20 December

Quarter-finals

First leg: 22/23 March

Second leg: 30/31 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 23/24 April

Second leg: 30 April/1 May

Final (Juventus Stadium, Turin)

Sunday 22 May

Listen to the new Women’s Champions League anthem

Enter in group stage:

1 Barcelona (ESP, holders) 104.800

2 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 85.400

3 Bayern München (GER) 84.100

4 Chelsea (ENG) 70.700

CHAMPIONS PATH – Seven teams qualify for group stage

Enter in round 2:

1 Sparta Praha (CZE) 35.300

2 Häcken (SWE) 16.100

3 Køge (DEN) 6.900

Enter in round 1:

1 BIIK-Shymkent (KAZ) 36.700

2 Glasgow City (SCO) 33.600

3 St. Pölten (AUT) 28.000

4 Twente (NED) 20.000

5 Gintra (LTU) 18.600

6 Spartak Subotica (SRB) 17.400

7 Breidablik (ISL) 17.000

8 Juventus (ITA) 15.200

9 SFK 2000 Sarajevo (BIH) 14.400

10 Apollon LFC (CYP) 14.200

11 Universitatea Olimpia Cluj (ROU) 12.000

12 Vllaznia (ALB) 10.800

13 Anderlecht (BEL) 10.300

14 Vålerenga (NOR) 9.800

15 WFC Kharkiv (UKR) 9.100

16 Ferencváros (HUN) 8.300

17 Servette FC Chênois (SUI) 7.600

18 Pomurje Beltinci (SVN) 7.400

19 PAOK (GRE) 7.000

20 Osijek (CRO) 6.400

21 Benfica (POR) 5.600

22 CSKA Moskva (RUS) 5.500

23 NSA Sofia (BUL) 5.400

24 Mitrovica (KOS) 5.000

25 Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 5.000

26 Breznica Pljevlja (MNE) 4.800

27 Dinamo-BSUPC (BLR) 4.200

28 KÍ Klaksvík (FRO) 3.600

29 Beşiktaş (TUR) 3.500

30 Flora Tallinn (EST) 2.900

31 Czarni Sosnowiec (POL) 2.900

32 Peamount United (IRL) 2.300

33 Kiryat-Gat (ISR) 2.000

34 Swansea City (WAL) 1.900

35 Birkirkara (MLT) 1.800

36 Åland United (FIN) 1.700

37 Agarista CSF Anenii Noi (MDA) 1.300

38 Rīgas Futbola skola (LVA) 1.200

39 Kamenica Sasa (MKD) 1.200

40 Racing FC Union Luxembourg (LUX) 1.200

41 WFC Nike (GEO) 0.600

42 Glentoran (NIR) 0.400

43 Hayasa (ARM) 0.200

LEAGUE PATH – Five teams qualify for group stage

2021 final highlights: Chelsea 0-4 Barcelona

Enter in round 2:

1 Lyon (FRA) 124.400

2 Wolfsburg (GER) 97.100

3 Manchester City (ENG) 79.700

4 Slavia Praha (CZE) 52.300

5 Rosengård (SWE) 49.100

6 Real Madrid (ESP) 12.800

Enter in round 1:

1 Brøndby (DEN) 41.900

2 Zürich (SUI) 30.600

3 Arsenal (ENG) 27.700

4 FC Minsk (BLR) 25.200

5 Bordeaux (FRA) 18.400

6 Hoffenheim (GER) 15.100

7 Levante (ESP) 12.800

8 PSV Eindhoven (NED) 9.000

9 Kristianstad (SWE) 8.100

10 Slovácko (CZE) 7.300

11 Valur (ISL) 7.000

12 Okzhetpes (KAZ) 6.700

13 AC Milan (ITA) 5.200

14 Rosenborg (NOR) 4.800

15 Celtic (SCO) 4.600

16 Lokomotiv Moskva (RUS) 3.500

• Brøndby, KÍ Klaksvík and Sarajevo are entering for a record 19th time (including the pre-2009 UEFA Women's Cup). For Brøndby and Sarajevo, this is their 19th straight entry.

• Lyon will aim for a record eighth title having had their run of five straight victories ended last season. Holders Barcelona, Wolfsburg and Arsenal are fellow past champions entering, while Paris Saint-Germain and 2021 runners-up Chelsea are other teams that have previously reached the final.

• Debuts: Køge, Dinamo-BSUPC, Czarni Sosnowiec, Hayasa, Real Madrid, Bordeaux, Hoffenheim, Kristianstad, Slovácko, AC Milan, Celtic, Lokomotiv Moskva.

• Häcken previously entered as Göteborg; Rosenborg previously entered as Trondsheims-Ørn.