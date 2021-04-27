2021/22 Women’s Champions League: dates, access list, full guide

The dates and provisional access list have been published for the new-look UEFA Women's Champions League of 2021/22, which will include a home-and-away group stage for the first time.

New Women’s Champions League format explained

How does the competition work?

The centrepiece is a new 16-team group stage , which will involve four groups of four playing each other home and away between October and December. The top two from each group progress to the knockout phase from March, with the quarter-finals and semi-finals played over two legs, and a one-off final (﻿in Turin in 2022).

Four teams will qualify directly for the group stage with the other 12 spots decided by two routes: champions path (7 qualifiers) and league path (5 qualifiers).

Both paths will have the same format. Round 1 will be played as four-team knockout mini-tournaments with the final winners progressing. Round 2 will be played as two-legged knockout ties. If there are more than 50 entries, the champions path will have a two-legged preliminary round.

How many teams will each association enter?

The access list is determined by the UEFA Women's Association Club Coefficients at the end of the 2019/20 season

The six highest-ranked associations will have three entries: France, Germany, Spain, England, Sweden, Czech Republic

The next ten highest-ranked associations will have two entries: Denmark, Netherlands, Italy, Kazakhstan, Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, Scotland, Russia, Belarus

entries: , , , , , , , , , Every other association is entitled to one entry

The new UEFA Women's Champions League

Who enters when?

The title holders and the champions of the three highest-ranked associations ( France , Germany and Spain ) will enter in the group stage

The champions of the remaining associations will go into the champions path. The champions of associations ranked 4 to 6 (England, Sweden, Czech Republic) will enter in Round 2, with the rest entering in Round 1.

The runners-up of the six highest-ranked associations (France, Germany, Spain, England, Sweden, Czech Republic) will enter in Round 2 of the league path

, , , , , ) will enter in The third-placed teams of those six associations, and the runners-up of the next ten highest-ranked associations (Denmark, Netherlands, Italy, Kazakhstan, Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, Scotland, Russia, Belarus) will enter in Round 1 of the league path

The road to Turin

Preliminary (if needed) and Round 1 draw

21 June

Preliminary round (if needed)

First leg: 28/29 July

Second leg: 4/5 August

Round 1 (one-venue mini-tournaments)

Semi-finals: 18 August

Final/third-place play-off: 21 August

Round 2 draw

22 August

Round 2

First leg: 31 August/1 September

Second leg: 8/9 September

Group stage draw

13 September

Group stage

Matchday 1: 5/6 October

Matchday 2: 13/14 October

Matchday 3: 9/10 November

Matchday 4: 17/18 November

Matchday 5: 8/9 December

Matchday 6: 15/16 December

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

20 December

Quarter-finals

First leg: 22/23 March

Second leg: 30/31 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 23/24 April

Second leg: 30 April/1 May

Final (Juventus Stadium, Turin)

Sunday 22 May