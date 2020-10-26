Women's Champions League first qualifying round ties

The UEFA Women's Champions League season kicks off with the first qualifying round – 20 single-legged ties to be played on 3 and 4 November.

Full schedule

The winners progress to the second qualifying round draw on 6 November, with the ten victors at that stage on 18 and 19 November then joining the 22 clubs given byes to the round of 32

Debutants: ALG Spor, Benfica, CSKA Moskva, Ramat HaSharon, Kamenica Sasa, Lanchkhuti, Okzhetpes, Racing FC Union, Vålerenga

KÍ Klaksvík and SFK 2000 Sarajevo are entering for a record 18th season, equal with round of 32 contenders Brøndby (who like Sarajevo are in Europe for an 18th consecutive year)

Glasgow City reached the quarter-finals for the second time last season; Valur made that stage in 2005/06 and their opponents in this round HJK Helsinki got there in 2002/03

Last season Albania's Vllaznia and Kosovo's Mitrovica became the first teams from their nations to contest the round of 32

FC Minsk, Gintra Universitetas and Olimpia Cluj have previously got to the round of 16

Spartak beat Anenii Noi 12-0 in last season's qualifying round

Anderlecht overcame Linfield 3-1 in Brussels in last season's qualifying round

Olimpia Cluj defeated Birkirkara in the 2012/13 and 2018/19 qualifying rounds

3 November

Vllaznia vs ALG Spor

Olimpia Cluj vs Birkirkara

SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs Ramat Hasharon

Ferencváros vs Racing FC Union Luxembourg

4 November

Glasgow City reached last season's quarter-finals Getty Images

Okzhetpes vs Lanchkhuti

WFC-2 Kharkiv vs Alashkert

Pomurje vs Breznica Pljevlja

NSA Sofia vs Kamenica Sasa

PAOK vs SL Benfica

Gintra Universitetas vs Slovan Bratislava

Apollon LFC vs Swansea City

FC Minsk vs Rīgas FS

CSKA Moskva vs Flora Tallinn

St. Pölten vs Mitrovica

Valur vs HJK Helsinki

Górnik Łęczna vs ŽNK Split

Vålerenga vs KÍ Klaksvík

ŽFK Spartak vs Agarista-ȘS Anenii Noi

Anderlecht vs Linfield

Glasgow City vs Peamount United



Tournament calendar

First qualifying round: 3/4 November

Second qualifying round draw: 12:00 CET, 6 November, Nyon

Second qualifying round: 18/19 November

Round of 32 draw: 12:00 CET, 24 November, Nyon

Round of 32: 8/9 & 15/16 December

Round of 16 draw: 18 December

Round of 16: 3/4 & 10/11 March

Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 12 March

Quarter-finals: 23/24 March & 31 March/1 April

Semi-finals: 24/25 April & 1/2 May

Final: 16 May (Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg)