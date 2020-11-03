Women's Champions League first qualifying round ties

The UEFA Women's Champions League season has kicked off with the first qualifying round – 20 single-legged ties completed on Wednesday.

Results/Fixtures

The winners progress to the second qualifying round draw at 12:00 CET on Friday with the ten victors at that stage on 18 and 19 November then joining the 22 clubs given byes to the round of 32

Vllaznia equalised in extra-time added time before beating newcomers ALG Spor on penalties

Olimpia Cluj defeated Birkirkara in the 2012/13 and 2018/19 qualifying rounds as well as this time around

Debutants: ALG Spor,Benfica, CSKA Moskva, Ramat Hasharon, Kamenica Sasa, Lanchkhuti, Okzhetpes, Racing FC Union, Vålerenga

KÍ Klaksvík and SFK 2000 Sarajevo are entering for a record 18th season, equal with round of 32 contenders Brøndby (who like Sarajevo are in Europe for an 18th consecutive year)

Glasgow City reached the quarter-finals for the second time last season; Valur made that stage in 2005/06 and their opponents in this round HJK Helsinki got there in 2002/03

Albania's Vllaznia and Kosovo's Mitrovica were the first teams from their nation to contest the round of 32 last season

FC Minsk, Gintra Universitetas and Olimpia Cluj have previously got to the round of 16

Spartak beat Anenii Noi 12-0 in last season's qualifying round

Anderlecht overcame Linfield 3-1 in Brussels in last season's qualifying round

Tuesday

Vllaznia 3-3aet, 3-2pens ALG Spor

Olimpia Cluj 2-1 Birkirkara

SFK 2000 Sarajevo 4-0 Ramat Hasharon

Ferencváros 6-1 Racing FC Union Luxembourg

Wednesday

Glasgow City reached last season's quarter-finals Getty Images

Okzhetpes vs Lanchkhuti

FC Minsk vs Rīgas FS

WFC-2 Kharkiv vs Alashkert

Pomurje vs Breznica Pljevlja

NSA Sofia vs Kamenica Sasa

PAOK vs SL Benfica

Gintra Universitetas vs Slovan Bratislava

Apollon LFC vs Swansea City

CSKA Moskva vs Flora Tallinn

St. Pölten vs Mitrovica

Valur vs HJK Helsinki

Górnik Łęczna vs ŽNK Split

Vålerenga vs KÍ Klaksvík

ŽFK Spartak vs Agarista-ȘS Anenii Noi

Anderlecht vs Linfield

Glasgow City vs Peamount United



Tournament calendar

First qualifying round: 3/4 November

Second qualifying round draw: 12:00 CET, 6 November, Nyon

Second qualifying round: 18/19 November

Round of 32 draw: 12:00 CET, 24 November, Nyon

Round of 32: 8/9 & 15/16 December

Round of 16 draw: 18 December

Round of 16: 3/4 & 10/11 March

Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 12 March

Quarter-finals: 23/24 March & 31 March/1 April

Semi-finals: 24/25 April & 1/2 May

Final: 16 May (Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg)