Women's Champions League first qualifying round ties
Tuesday 3 November 2020
The first four teams went through on Tuesday with the rest of the ties on Wednesday.
The UEFA Women's Champions League season has kicked off with the first qualifying round – 20 single-legged ties completed on Wednesday.
- Results/Fixtures
- The winners progress to the second qualifying round draw at 12:00 CET on Friday with the ten victors at that stage on 18 and 19 November then joining the 22 clubs given byes to the round of 32
- Vllaznia equalised in extra-time added time before beating newcomers ALG Spor on penalties
- Olimpia Cluj defeated Birkirkara in the 2012/13 and 2018/19 qualifying rounds as well as this time around
- Debutants: ALG Spor,Benfica, CSKA Moskva, Ramat Hasharon, Kamenica Sasa, Lanchkhuti, Okzhetpes, Racing FC Union, Vålerenga
- KÍ Klaksvík and SFK 2000 Sarajevo are entering for a record 18th season, equal with round of 32 contenders Brøndby (who like Sarajevo are in Europe for an 18th consecutive year)
- Glasgow City reached the quarter-finals for the second time last season; Valur made that stage in 2005/06 and their opponents in this round HJK Helsinki got there in 2002/03
- Albania's Vllaznia and Kosovo's Mitrovica were the first teams from their nation to contest the round of 32 last season
- FC Minsk, Gintra Universitetas and Olimpia Cluj have previously got to the round of 16
- Spartak beat Anenii Noi 12-0 in last season's qualifying round
- Anderlecht overcame Linfield 3-1 in Brussels in last season's qualifying round
Tuesday
Vllaznia 3-3aet, 3-2pens ALG Spor
Olimpia Cluj 2-1 Birkirkara
SFK 2000 Sarajevo 4-0 Ramat Hasharon
Ferencváros 6-1 Racing FC Union Luxembourg
Wednesday
Okzhetpes vs Lanchkhuti
FC Minsk vs Rīgas FS
WFC-2 Kharkiv vs Alashkert
Pomurje vs Breznica Pljevlja
NSA Sofia vs Kamenica Sasa
PAOK vs SL Benfica
Gintra Universitetas vs Slovan Bratislava
Apollon LFC vs Swansea City
CSKA Moskva vs Flora Tallinn
St. Pölten vs Mitrovica
Valur vs HJK Helsinki
Górnik Łęczna vs ŽNK Split
Vålerenga vs KÍ Klaksvík
ŽFK Spartak vs Agarista-ȘS Anenii Noi
Anderlecht vs Linfield
Glasgow City vs Peamount United
Tournament calendar
First qualifying round: 3/4 November
Second qualifying round draw: 12:00 CET, 6 November, Nyon
Second qualifying round: 18/19 November
Round of 32 draw: 12:00 CET, 24 November, Nyon
Round of 32: 8/9 & 15/16 December
Round of 16 draw: 18 December
Round of 16: 3/4 & 10/11 March
Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 12 March
Quarter-finals: 23/24 March & 31 March/1 April
Semi-finals: 24/25 April & 1/2 May
Final: 16 May (Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg)