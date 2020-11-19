Women's Champions League second qualifying round report
Thursday 19 November 2020
Benfica, Glasgow City, Górnik Leczna, ŽFK Spartak, Pomurje, St. Pölten, Vålerenga, Minsk, Lanchkhuti and Kharkiv claimed the last ten round of 32 spots.
Ten teams have progressed through the UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round to join the 22 clubs seeded to the last 32 draw streamed live at 12:00 CET on Tuesday 24 November.
Results
Thursday 19 November
Gintra Universitetas 0-7 Vålerenga
SFK 2000 Sarajevo 0-2 WFC-2 Kharkiv
Olimpia Cluj 0-1 Lanchkhuti
Vllaznia 0-2 FC Minsk
St. Pölten 1-0 CSKA Moskva
- Vålerenga's debut campaign continues after victory away to former round of 16 contenders Gintra, who are already assured of their return in 2021/22 as Lithuanian champions.
- Kharkiv are into the round of 32 for the first time after knocking out Sarajevo, who were making a joint-record 18th appearance.
- Lanchkhuti became the first Georgian team to win a match in this competition in the opening round and have done so again to keep their debut run going.
- Minsk, who made the round of 16 last season, have got through qualifying for the fifth time in six years.
- St. Pölten are in the round of 32 for the sixth straight season after beating debutants CSKA, who will be back next year after retaining the Russian title.
Wednesday 18 November
NSA Sofia 0-7 ŽFK Spartak
WFC Pomurje 4-1 Ferencváros
Valur 1-1 Glasgow City (aet, Glasgow win 4-3 on pens)
Górnik Łęczna 2-1 Apollon LFC
Anderlecht 1-2 SL Benfica
- ŽFK Spartak have made it through qualifying for the third season in a row.
- Pomurje have reached the round of 32 for a second time, after 2014/15.
- Glasgow are the first team to win three shoot-outs in this competition, winning three of their last four ties on penalties: the 2019/20 round of 16 and the two qualifying rounds this season, pipping fellow former quarter-finalists Valur, who will return next season as Icelandic runners-up.
- Górnik Łęczna are into the round of 32 for the first time.
- Benfica came from behind to prolong their debut campaign into the last 32.
Tournament calendar
Round of 32 draw: 12:00 CET, 24 November, Nyon
Round of 32: 9/10 & 15/16 December 2020
Round of 16 draw: 16 February 2021
Round of 16: 3/4 & 10/11 March 2021
Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 12 March
Quarter-finals: 23/24 March & 31 March/1 April 2021
Semi-finals: 24/25 April & 1/2 May 2021
Final: 16 May 2021 (Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg)
Bye to round of 32
Lyon (holders)
Wolfsburg
Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Bayern München
Manchester City
Slavia Praha
Chelsea
Rosengård
Atlético Madrid
Fortuna Hjørring
Brøndby
LSK Kvinner
BIIK-Kazygurt
Zürich
Sparta Praha
Fiorentina
Ajax
Göteborg
Juventus
PSV Eindhoven
Servette