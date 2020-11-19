Women's Champions League second qualifying round report

Ten teams have progressed through the UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round to join the 22 clubs seeded to the last 32 draw streamed live at 12:00 CET on Tuesday 24 November.

Thursday 19 November

Gintra Universitetas 0-7 Vålerenga

SFK 2000 Sarajevo 0-2 WFC-2 Kharkiv

Olimpia Cluj 0-1 Lanchkhuti

Vllaznia 0-2 FC Minsk

St. Pölten 1-0 CSKA Moskva

Vålerenga's debut campaign continues after victory away to former round of 16 contenders Gintra, who are already assured of their return in 2021/22 as Lithuanian champions.

Kharkiv are into the round of 32 for the first time after knocking out Sarajevo, who were making a joint-record 18th appearance.

Lanchkhuti became the first Georgian team to win a match in this competition in the opening round and have done so again to keep their debut run going.

Minsk, who made the round of 16 last season, have got through qualifying for the fifth time in six years.

St. Pölten are in the round of 32 for the sixth straight season after beating debutants CSKA, who will be back next year after retaining the Russian title.

Wednesday 18 November

NSA Sofia 0-7 ŽFK Spartak

WFC Pomurje 4-1 Ferencváros

Valur 1-1 Glasgow City (aet, Glasgow win 4-3 on pens)

Górnik Łęczna 2-1 Apollon LFC

Anderlecht 1-2 SL Benfica

ŽFK Spartak have made it through qualifying for the third season in a row.

Pomurje have reached the round of 32 for a second time, after 2014/15.

Glasgow are the first team to win three shoot-outs in this competition, winning three of their last four ties on penalties: the 2019/20 round of 16 and the two qualifying rounds this season, pipping fellow former quarter-finalists Valur, who will return next season as Icelandic runners-up.

Górnik Łęczna are into the round of 32 for the first time.

Benfica came from behind to prolong their debut campaign into the last 32.

Tournament calendar

Round of 32 draw: 12:00 CET, 24 November, Nyon

Round of 32: 9/10 & 15/16 December 2020

Round of 16 draw: 16 February 2021

Round of 16: 3/4 & 10/11 March 2021

Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 12 March

Quarter-finals: 23/24 March & 31 March/1 April 2021

Semi-finals: 24/25 April & 1/2 May 2021

Final: 16 May 2021 (Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg)

Bye to round of 32

Lyon (holders)

Wolfsburg

Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain

Bayern München

Manchester City

Slavia Praha

Chelsea

Rosengård

Atlético Madrid

Fortuna Hjørring

Brøndby

LSK Kvinner

BIIK-Kazygurt

Zürich

Sparta Praha

Fiorentina

Ajax

Göteborg

Juventus

PSV Eindhoven

Servette