Vote for your UEFA.com fans' Women's Team of the Year

Voting is open for the first UEFA.com fans' Women's Team of the Year, with 50 players available when selecting your chosen XI.

As in the men's poll, the women's 2020 vote invites fans to pick their strongest 11 from a shortlist of 50 of Europe's elite players – five goalkeepers, 15 defenders, 15 midfielders and 15 forwards.

How it works

Nominees

The nominees are proposed by the UEFA editorial team before being validated by the Technical Observer panel on the basis of their performances in UEFA competitions and domestic competitions within UEFA member associations from January to December 2020.

Winning team

The UEFA.com Women's Team of the Year is chosen to reflect the votes of the fans in parallel with players' achievements over the course of the calendar year, moderated by the UEFA Technical Observer panel.

What you can win

Users who submit a team will be entered into the prize draw:

• Top prize is two tickets to both the men's and women's UEFA Champions League finals, including flights and accommodation.

• Second prize is a signed shirt of a player from the Women's Team of the Year.

• Third prize is five €100 vouchers to spend in UEFA's official online store.

The nominees

Goalkeepers: Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon & France), Christiane Endler (Paris Saint-Germain & Chile), Hedvig Lindahl (Wolfsburg/Atlético & Sweden), Sandra Paños (Barcelona & Spain), Sari van Veenendaal (Atlético/PSV Eindhoven & Netherlands)

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Lyon/Manchester City & England), Kadeisha Buchanan (Lyon & Canada), Paulina Dudek (Paris Saint-Germain & Poland), Kathrin Hendrich (Bayern/Wolfsburg & Germany), Magdelena Eriksson (Chelsea & Sweden), Steph Houghton (Manchester City & England), Dominique Janssen (Wolfsburg & Netherlands), Sakina Karchaoui (Montpellier/Lyon & France), Mapi León (Barcelona & Spain), Maren Mjelde (Chelsea & Norway), Lena Oberdorf (Essen/Wolfsburg & Germany), Irene Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain & France), Wendie Renard (Lyon & France), Marta Torrejón (Barcelona & Spain), Leah Williamson (Arsenal & England)

Women's Team of the Year 2020 voting launched

Midfielders: Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea & England), Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal & Netherlands), Ingrid Engen (Wolfsburg & Norway), Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir (Wolfsburg/Lyon & Iceland), Kheira Hamraoui (Barcelona & France), Amandine Henry (Lyon & France), Svenja Huth (Wolfsburg & Germany), Ji So-yun (Chelsea & South Korea), Saki Kumagai (Chelsea & Japan), Kim Little (Arsenal & Scotland), Lina Magull (Bayern & Germany), Amel Majri (Lyon & France), Dzsenifer Marozsán (Lyon & Germany), Alex Popp (Wolfsburg & Germany), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona & Spain)

Forwards: Delphine Cascarino (Lyon & France), Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain & France), Beth England (Chelsea & England), Cristiana Girelli (Juventus & Italy), Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona & Norway), Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg/Chelsea & Denmark), Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona & Spain), Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain & France), Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon & France), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal & Netherlands), Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona & Nigeria), Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg & Poland), Nikita Parris (Lyon & England), Fridolina Rolfö (Wolfsburg & Sweden), Jill Roord (Netherlands & Arsenal)

Key stats

UEFA Women's Champions League winners Lyon have the most players represented with 13 of their finals squad (including since-departed Lucy Bronze) nominated, two more than runners-up Wolfsburg.

English champions Chelsea have six nominees, including summer signing Pernille Harder, the most of any club not involved in August's UEFA Womens Champions League finals.

Aided by Lyon's dominance, France have the most national-team players nominated (10) and the most represented league (19).

The most common combination of club and country is Lyon & France on seven, followed by Barcelona & Spain on five, Wolfsburg & Germany on four and Arsenal & Netherlands on three.

All six of Chelsea's nominees represent different national teams, a cosmopolitan variety matched only by Lyon.

Five of FIFA's six confederations have at least one player nominated.

The 50 nominated players have an average age of 27.30, almost exactly the same as the male shortlist at 27.28.

Lena Oberdorf, who turns 19 on 19 December, is the only teenage nominee. Keeper Hedvig Lindahl, 37, is the oldest, with Steph Houghton, 32, the most senior outfield player on the list, of which 15 are in their 30s.

Team of the Year nominees by club

13 Lyon*

11 Wolfsburg*

8 Barcelona

6 Chelsea

5 Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain

2 Atlético*, Bayern*, Manchester City*

1 Essen*, Juventus, Montpellier*, PSV Eindhoven*

Team of the Year nominees by national team

10 France

6 Germany, Spain

5 England, Netherlands

3 Norway,Sweden

2 Poland, Scotland

1 Canada, Chile, Denmark, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Nigeria, South Korea

Team of the Year nominees by domestic league

19 Division 1 Féminine (France)*

14 Frauen Bundesliga (Germany)*

13 FA Women's Super League (England)*

10 Primera División (Spain)*

1 Eredivisie Vrouwen (Netherlands)*, Serie A (Italy)

*Lucy Bronze, Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir, Pernille Harder, Kathrin Hendrich, Sakina Karchaoui, Hedvig Lindahl, Lena Oberdorf and Sari van Veenendaal have all represented two clubs in 2020 – both are counted here.

