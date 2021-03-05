Women's Champions League round of 16 latest
Friday 5 March 2021
Lyon and Bayern won on Thursday to follow Wednesday round of 16 first-leg victors Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester City and Wolfsburg.
The UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 has seen first-leg wins for Lyon, Bayern, Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester City and Wolfsburg while Rosengård came from two down to draw at home to St. Pölten.
Paris Saint-Germain and Sparta Praha meet in the last first leg on Tuesday with the returns from Wednesday. The draw for the quarter-finals onward is on 12 March.
First legsMeet the teams: tie-by-tie guide
Paris Saint-Germain vs Sparta Praha
Thursday 4 March:
BIIK-Kazygurt 1-6 Bayern München
First-half goals from Lineth Beerensteyn and Lea Schüller set up a 19th successive win in 2020/21 for Bayern, who stretched their lead after the break through Linda Dallmann (2), Hanna Glas and substitute Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir. Racheal Kundananji briefly made it 5-1.
Lyon 2-0 Brøndby
Nikita Parris headed in on the half hour for the dominant holders and deep in added time Melvine Malard scored Lyon's 400th European goal despite a stout effort from the visitors, who hit the crossbar with an early Nanna Christiansen free-kick.
Wednesday 3 March:
Barcelona 4-0 Fortuna Hjørring
Jenni Hermoso's hat-trick – her first in this competition since an August 2011 treble for Rayo Vallecano against Krka – ensured a useful advantage for 2019 runners-up Barcelona against the 2003 finalists.
Manchester City 3-0 Fiorentina
Goals in the first four minutes by Lauren Hemp and Ellen White were added to late on by Sam Mewis.
Rosengård 2-2 St. Pölten
Caroline Seger's equaliser deep in added time completed a two-goal comeback by the Swedish hopefuls against a side aiming to become only Austria's second quarter-finalists. The visitors led 2-0 thanks to two Mateja Zver goals, the second right after half-time, but Sanne Troelsgaard pulled one back to become the first player to score against St. Pölten in their five-game run so far. Seger levelled at the death.
Chelsea 2-0 Atlético
There was early drama when Chelsea's Sophie Ingle was sent off for a foul on one of Atleti's January signings, Rasheedat Ajibade, only for Ann-Katrin Berger to save Deyna Castellanos's penalty. Just before the hour Maren Mjelde converted a Chelsea spot-kick, and six minutes later Fran Kirby made it two. Although Atlético won another penalty, Berger this time denied Merel van Dongen to seal victory for the ten players.
Wolfsburg 2-0 LSK Kvinner
Two goals by Alex Popp, on the night she moved to third outright on the all-time competition appearance list with 78, secured Wolfsburg's 50th win in this competition – something only previously achieved by Lyon and Frankfurt.
Second legs
Wednesday 10 March
Atletico vs Chelsea (played in Monza, Italy)
Brøndby vs Lyon
LSK Kvinner vs Wolfsburg (played in Gyor, Hungary)
Fortuna Hjørring vs Barcelona
Bayern München vs BIIK-Kazygurt
St. Pölten vs Rosengård
Thursday 11 March
Fiorentina vs Manchester City
Wednesday 17 March
Sparta Praha vs Paris Saint-Germain
- The match dates of AC Sparta Praha and Paris Saint-Germain were changed.
- Bayern eliminated BIIK at this stage last season.
- Lyon knocked out Brøndby in the 2011/12 quarter-finals while the Danes drew 0-0 at Stade de Gerland in the 2007/08 second qualifying round.
- Lyon have won a record seven titles and made it five in a row last term; they are the only side to have reached the round of 16 in all 12 seasons of the competition's current format (they have got through ten times).
- The only other past champions competing in this round are last season's runners-up Wolfsburg. Barcelona, Fortuna Hjørring and Paris Saint-Germain are previous finalists.
- Wolfsburg have won all eight of their previous round of 16 ties, with 14 victories and two draws in those games.
- Both Lyon and Barcelona have won all ten of their round of 16 matches over the last five seasons.
- Brøndby are participating in a joint-record 18th campaign.
- St. Pölten are the only team making their last-16 bow and the sole survivors of the qualifying rounds.
- BIIK and Fiorentina are also hoping to enter the quarter-finals for the first time.
Road to Gothenburg
Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 12 March
Quarter-finals: 23/24 March & 31 March/1 April
Semi-finals: 24/25 April & 1/2 May
Final: 16 May (Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg)