UEFA Women's Champions League venue changes

UEFA confirms that the following UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final ties have changed venues:

Barcelona vs Manchester City

The first leg will now be played at 12:30 CET on 24 March at Stadio Brianteo in Monza, Italy.

Chelsea vs Wolfsburg

The first leg will now be played at 17:00 CET on 24 March at Szusza Ferenc Stadion in Budapest, Hungary.

The second leg will now be played at 14:00 CET on 31 March at Szusza Ferenc Stadion in Budapest, Hungary.