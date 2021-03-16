UEFA Women's Champions League venue changes
Tuesday 16 March 2021
Article summary
Venues have been changed for three UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA confirms that the following UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final ties have changed venues:
Barcelona vs Manchester City
The first leg will now be played at 12:30 CET on 24 March at Stadio Brianteo in Monza, Italy.
Chelsea vs Wolfsburg
The first leg will now be played at 17:00 CET on 24 March at Szusza Ferenc Stadion in Budapest, Hungary.
The second leg will now be played at 14:00 CET on 31 March at Szusza Ferenc Stadion in Budapest, Hungary.