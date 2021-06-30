DAZN and YouTube to stream Women's Champions League

The UEFA Women's Champions League will be bigger than ever in 2021/22 and fans can look forward to groundbreaking coverage thanks to a new four-year global broadcasting partnership with streaming platform DAZN, together with YouTube.

A first for the competition, the new deal will greatly increase exposure to women's football as the UEFA Women's Champions League introduces a 16-team group stage for the first time. And, for supporters, that means unprecedented access.

For the first two seasons (2021/22 and 2022/23), fans will be able to watch live and on demand all 61 matches from the group stage onward on DAZN, and free on DAZN's YouTube channel. For the following two seasons (2023/24 and 2024/25), all 61 matches will be shown live on DAZN, while 19 matches will be free to view on DAZN's YouTube channel.

The multi-year deal grants DAZN exclusive rights worldwide, with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) – where rights include clips and highlights – and China and its territories.*

The new UEFA Women's Champions League

The agreement is one of the largest broadcast deals in women's club football history and signifies another game-changing move in UEFA's and its partners' global commitment to women's sport. This is centred on the mission of growing the UEFA Women's Champions League, turning more players and teams into household names and inspiring the next generation of players – all of which starts with more people around the world watching the game.



UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin said: "Two years ago, when we launched UEFA's first ever women's football strategy, 'Time for Action', we promised action that will lead to a greater, more professional and more prosperous game by 2024. Several initiatives have since followed and this summer is a giant leap in that direction.

Aleksander Čeferin welcomes DAZN agreement

"We are delighted to announce the start of a four-year global partnership with DAZN and YouTube. For the first two seasons, fans around the world can access and watch for free all matches, enabling fans to follow the competition and the very best players in the world. There is no better way to inspire future generations of young girls and boys to play football. Women's football is here to stay and will only grow stronger."

The partnership follows UEFA's decision to create a new format for the UEFA Women's Champions League, with the new group stage accompanied by centralised media and sponsorship rights, which will lead to a significant increase of revenues. This has built the foundation for the recently announced pioneering financial distribution model through which €24m will be spread throughout women's football across Europe, strengthening the future for the sport.

Nadine Kessler, UEFA chief of women's football, said: "This deal is a first for women's football as this partnership between UEFA and DAZN and YouTube will make sure that the UEFA Women's Champions League can be seen by the fans, by all the people who love this game, wherever they are on the globe.

"Such visibility changes everything, as the best female players and best women's teams in the world can inspire more young girls and boys to fall in love with this sport. Together, we are all bringing women’s football to the world and everyone who will tune in will truly make a difference to something bigger."

DAZN has released a campaign film today entitled We All Rise With More Eyes – the debut content on its new UEFA Women's Champions League YouTube channel, directed by multi-award winner Alyssa Boni and voiced over by UK rapper FLOHIO.