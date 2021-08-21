UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Women's Champions League round 1: Juventus, Arsenal among teams through

Saturday 21 August 2021

Juventus, Arsenal, Hoffenheim, Bordeaux, Levante and Benfica are among the teams that progressed from round 1 after the finals were played.

Juve celebrate scoring at the start of a run they hope will end at their men's stadium in Turin
Juve celebrate scoring at the start of a run they hope will end at their men's stadium in Turin

Fifteen teams are through from UEFA Women's Champions League round 1 after the finals were played, as a week of action kicked off the expanded and reformatted competition.

Round 1 is one of two rounds before the new 16-team group stage, which starts in October. It was split into two paths: the champions path and the league path. In both paths, round 1 consisted of two stages, each of one-off matches: semi-finals (which were played on Tuesday and Wednesday) and finals/third-place play-offs. The winners of each final (11 in champions path, four in league path) progress to round 2, with the draw streamed at 13:00 CET on Sunday.

In Friday's two finals Hoffenheim defeated fellow debutants AC Milan 2-0 in the league path while Vllaznia pipped Ferencváros in the champions path, the first game this season to go to penalties. The 2007 champions Arsenal saw off PSV Eindhoven as 13 more finals were played on Saturday with Juventus, whose men's stadium will host the final in May, Benfica and debutants Bordeaux also among winners.

Through to round 2

League path: Arsenal, Bordeaux, Hoffenheim, Levante, Lyon*, Manchester City*, Real Madrid*, Rosengård*, Slavia Praha, Wolfsburg*

Champions path: Apollon, Benfica, Breidablik, Glasgow City, Juventus, Häcken*, Kharkiv, Køge*, Osijek, Servette FC Chênois, Sparta Praha*, Twente, Vålerenga, Vllaznia

*Entering directly in round 2

At a glance

Finals

  • Arsenal became only the fourth team to reach 50 UEFA women's club wins with their semi-final success; they have reached at least the quarter-finals in all 13 of their previous entries.
  • Twente were 3-0 down with ten minutes to go in their final with Spartak Subotica but came back to force extra time then win 5-3, aided by a hat-trick from Fenna Kalma, who scored a round-leading seven goals across the two games.
  • Hoffenheim and Bordeaux both progressed to round 2 on their debut entry.
  • Among the other sides through are Levante, whose last entry came in the final UEFA Women's Cup season of 2008/09. Like all the other league path winners – Arsenal, Hoffenheim and Bordeaux – Levante entered having finished third in their domestic league, the first time this has carried places in the competition under the expanded access list.

 Semi-finals

  • Racing FC Union Luxembourg became the first team from their nation to win a game in this competition when they defeated Sarajevo in their semi-final.
  • Debutants Bordeaux (who conceded an equaliser in added time then immediately struck a winner), Hoffenheim, Kristianstad and AC Milan all went through from the semis, as did Rosenborg, the former Trondheims-Ørn entering for the first time in their new guise.
  • Brøndby, KÍ Klaksvík and Sarajevo all appeared for a record 19th time but fell in this round.
  • Debutants defeated in semi-finals were Dinamo-BSUPC, Czarni Sosnowiec, Hayasa, Slovácko, Celtic and Lokomotiv Moskva.
  • All groups consisted of four teams except the three-sided champions path Group 11. The seeded club, Vllaznia, progressed straight to the final.
All the results

League path

  • Sixteen teams entered at this stage: the runners-up from the associations ranked seventh to 16th and the third-placed teams from the associations ranked first to sixth.
  • They were competing in four knockout mini-tournaments of four teams each.
  • The winners of the four finals progress to round 2, into which six teams have direct entry. Five group stage places will be on offer in round 2.

Group 1 (hosts Zürich)

17 August:
Semi-finals
Hoffenheim 1-0 Valur
Zürich 1-2 AC Milan

20 August:
Third-place match
Zürich 1-3 Valur
Final
Hoffenheim 2-0 AC Milan

Group 2 (hosts Kristianstad)

18 August:
Semi-finals
Brøndby 0-1 Kristianstad
Bordeaux 2-1 Slovácko

21 August:
Third-place match
Brøndby 2-1 Slovácko
Final
Bordeaux 3-1 Kristianstad

Group 3 (hosts Rosenborg)

18 August:
Semi-finals
FC Minsk 1-2 Rosenborg
Levante 2-1 Celtic 

21 August:
Third-place match
FC Minsk 3-2 Celtic
Final
Levante 4-3 Rosenborg (aet)

Group 4 (hosts Lokomotiv Moskva)

18 August:
Semi-finals
Arsenal 4-0 Okzhetpes 
PSV Eindhoven 3-1 Lokomotiv Moskva

21 August:
Third-place match
Okzhetpes 0-4 Lokomotiv Moskva
Final
Arsenal 3-1 PSV Eindhoven

Champions path

  • Forty-three teams entered at this stage: the champions of the associations ranked eighth and below.
  • They competed in 11 knockout mini-tournaments: ten with four teams and one with three teams.
  • The winners of the 11 finals progress to round 2, into which three teams have direct entry. Seven group stage places will be on offer in round 2.

Group 1 (hosts Gintra)

18 August:
Semi-finals
Breidablik 7-0 KÍ Klaksvík
Gintra 2-0 Flora Tallinn 

21 August:
Third-place match
KÍ Klaksvík 0-1 Flora Tallinn
Final
Gintra 1-8 Breidablik

Group 2 (hosts Glasgow City)

18 August:
Semi-finals
Glasgow City 3-0 Birkirkara
BIIK-Shymkent 4-0 Slovan Bratislava 

21 August:
Third-place match
Slovan Bratislava 1-0 Birkirkara (aet)
Final
BIIK-Shymkent 0-1 Glasgow City

Group 3 (hosts Osijek)

18 August:
Semi-finals
Anderlecht 3-0 Hayasa
Osijek 5-0 Breznica Pljevlja

21 August:
Third-place match
Breznica Pljevlja 3-2 Hayasa
Final
Anderlecht 0-1 Osijek 

Group 4 (hosts SFK 2000 Sarajevo)

Racing Union made history for Luxembourg with their semi-final win
Racing Union made history for Luxembourg with their semi-final win

18 August:
Semi-finals
SFK 2000 Sarajevo 0-1 Racing FC Union Luxembourg
Benfica 4-0 Qiryat-Gat

21 August:
Third-place match
SFK 2000 Sarajevo 1-1 Qiryat-Gat (aet, 4-2pens)
Final
Benfica 7-0 Racing FC Union Luxembourg

Group 5 (hosts Åland United)

18 August:
Semi-finals
Servette FC Chênois 1-0 Glentoran 
Olimpia Cluj 0-4 Åland United

21 August:
Third-place match
Olimpia Cluj 0-2 Glentoran
Final
Servette FC Chênois 1-0 Åland United

Group 6 (hosts Apollon LFC)

18 August:
Semi-finals
Apollon LFC 2-0 Dinamo-BSUPC (aet)
CSKA Moskva 4-1 Swansea City (aet)

21 August:
Third-place match
Dinamo-BSUPC 2-0 vs Swansea City 
Final
Apollon LFC 2-1 CSKA Moskva

Group 7 (hosts PAOK)

18 August:
Semi-finals
PAOK 6-0 Agarista CSF Anenii Noi
Vålerenga 5-0 Mitrovica

21 August:
Third-place match
Mitrovica 3-0 Agarista CSF Anenii Noi
Final
Vålerenga 2-0 PAOK

Group 8 (hosts Juventus)

18 August:
Semi-finals
Juventus 12-0 Kamenica Sasa 
St. Pölten 7-0 Beşiktaş

St. Pölten won through to face Juventus before falling in the final
St. Pölten won through to face Juventus before falling in the final

21 August:
Third-place match
Beşiktaş 4-0 Kamenica Sasa
Final
St. Pölten 1-4 Juventus

Group 9 (hosts Twente)

18 August:
Semi-finals
Spartak Subotica 5-2 Peamount United 
Twente 9-0 WFC Nike

21 August:
Third-place match
Peamount United vs WFC Nike
Final
Twente 5-3 Spartak Subotica (aet)

Group 10 (hosts Pomurje Beltinci)

18 August:
Semi-finals
WFC Kharkiv 5-1 NSA Sofia
Pomurje Beltinci 6-1 Rīgas Futbola skola 

21 August:
Third-place match
NSA Sofia 2-1 Rīgas Futbola skola
Final
WFC Kharkiv 4-1 Pomurje Beltinci 

Group 11 (hosts Czarni Sosnowiec)

17 August:
Semi-final
Ferencváros 2-1 Czarni Sosnowiec 

20 August:
Final
Vllaznia 0-0 Ferencváros (aet, 3-1pens)

Season calendar

Round 2 draw
22 August

Round 2
First leg: 31 August/1 September
Second leg: 8/9 September

Group stage draw
13 September

Group stage
Matchday 1: 5/6 October
Matchday 2: 13/14 October
Matchday 3: 9/10 November
Matchday 4: 17/18 November
Matchday 5: 8/9 December
Matchday 6: 15/16 December

Quarter-final & semi-final draw
20 December

Quarter-finals
First leg: 22/23 March
Second leg: 30/31 March

Semi-finals
First leg: 23/24 April
Second leg: 30 April/1 May

Final (Juventus Stadium, Turin)
Date tbc

