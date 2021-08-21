Women's Champions League round 1: Juventus, Arsenal among teams through
Saturday 21 August 2021
Article summary
Juventus, Arsenal, Hoffenheim, Bordeaux, Levante and Benfica are among the teams that progressed from round 1 after the finals were played.
Article top media content
Article body
Fifteen teams are through from UEFA Women's Champions League round 1 after the finals were played, as a week of action kicked off the expanded and reformatted competition.
Round 1 is one of two rounds before the new 16-team group stage, which starts in October. It was split into two paths: the champions path and the league path. In both paths, round 1 consisted of two stages, each of one-off matches: semi-finals (which were played on Tuesday and Wednesday) and finals/third-place play-offs. The winners of each final (11 in champions path, four in league path) progress to round 2, with the draw streamed at 13:00 CET on Sunday.
In Friday's two finals Hoffenheim defeated fellow debutants AC Milan 2-0 in the league path while Vllaznia pipped Ferencváros in the champions path, the first game this season to go to penalties. The 2007 champions Arsenal saw off PSV Eindhoven as 13 more finals were played on Saturday with Juventus, whose men's stadium will host the final in May, Benfica and debutants Bordeaux also among winners.See who enters in round 2 and the group stage
Through to round 2
League path: Arsenal, Bordeaux, Hoffenheim, Levante, Lyon*, Manchester City*, Real Madrid*, Rosengård*, Slavia Praha, Wolfsburg*
Champions path: Apollon, Benfica, Breidablik, Glasgow City, Juventus, Häcken*, Kharkiv, Køge*, Osijek, Servette FC Chênois, Sparta Praha*, Twente, Vålerenga, Vllaznia
*Entering directly in round 2
At a glance
Finals
- Arsenal became only the fourth team to reach 50 UEFA women's club wins with their semi-final success; they have reached at least the quarter-finals in all 13 of their previous entries.
- Twente were 3-0 down with ten minutes to go in their final with Spartak Subotica but came back to force extra time then win 5-3, aided by a hat-trick from Fenna Kalma, who scored a round-leading seven goals across the two games.
- Hoffenheim and Bordeaux both progressed to round 2 on their debut entry.
- Among the other sides through are Levante, whose last entry came in the final UEFA Women's Cup season of 2008/09. Like all the other league path winners – Arsenal, Hoffenheim and Bordeaux – Levante entered having finished third in their domestic league, the first time this has carried places in the competition under the expanded access list.
Semi-finals
- Racing FC Union Luxembourg became the first team from their nation to win a game in this competition when they defeated Sarajevo in their semi-final.
- Debutants Bordeaux (who conceded an equaliser in added time then immediately struck a winner), Hoffenheim, Kristianstad and AC Milan all went through from the semis, as did Rosenborg, the former Trondheims-Ørn entering for the first time in their new guise.
- Brøndby, KÍ Klaksvík and Sarajevo all appeared for a record 19th time but fell in this round.
- Debutants defeated in semi-finals were Dinamo-BSUPC, Czarni Sosnowiec, Hayasa, Slovácko, Celtic and Lokomotiv Moskva.
- All groups consisted of four teams except the three-sided champions path Group 11. The seeded club, Vllaznia, progressed straight to the final.
League path
- Sixteen teams entered at this stage: the runners-up from the associations ranked seventh to 16th and the third-placed teams from the associations ranked first to sixth.
- They were competing in four knockout mini-tournaments of four teams each.
- The winners of the four finals progress to round 2, into which six teams have direct entry. Five group stage places will be on offer in round 2.
Group 1 (hosts Zürich)
17 August:
Semi-finals
Hoffenheim 1-0 Valur
Zürich 1-2 AC Milan
20 August:
Third-place match
Zürich 1-3 Valur
Final
Hoffenheim 2-0 AC Milan
Group 2 (hosts Kristianstad)
18 August:
Semi-finals
Brøndby 0-1 Kristianstad
Bordeaux 2-1 Slovácko
21 August:
Third-place match
Brøndby 2-1 Slovácko
Final
Bordeaux 3-1 Kristianstad
Group 3 (hosts Rosenborg)
18 August:
Semi-finals
FC Minsk 1-2 Rosenborg
Levante 2-1 Celtic
21 August:
Third-place match
FC Minsk 3-2 Celtic
Final
Levante 4-3 Rosenborg (aet)
Group 4 (hosts Lokomotiv Moskva)
18 August:
Semi-finals
Arsenal 4-0 Okzhetpes
PSV Eindhoven 3-1 Lokomotiv Moskva
21 August:
Third-place match
Okzhetpes 0-4 Lokomotiv Moskva
Final
Arsenal 3-1 PSV Eindhoven
Champions path
- Forty-three teams entered at this stage: the champions of the associations ranked eighth and below.
- They competed in 11 knockout mini-tournaments: ten with four teams and one with three teams.
- The winners of the 11 finals progress to round 2, into which three teams have direct entry. Seven group stage places will be on offer in round 2.
Group 1 (hosts Gintra)
18 August:
Semi-finals
Breidablik 7-0 KÍ Klaksvík
Gintra 2-0 Flora Tallinn
21 August:
Third-place match
KÍ Klaksvík 0-1 Flora Tallinn
Final
Gintra 1-8 Breidablik
Group 2 (hosts Glasgow City)
18 August:
Semi-finals
Glasgow City 3-0 Birkirkara
BIIK-Shymkent 4-0 Slovan Bratislava
21 August:
Third-place match
Slovan Bratislava 1-0 Birkirkara (aet)
Final
BIIK-Shymkent 0-1 Glasgow City
Group 3 (hosts Osijek)
18 August:
Semi-finals
Anderlecht 3-0 Hayasa
Osijek 5-0 Breznica Pljevlja
21 August:
Third-place match
Breznica Pljevlja 3-2 Hayasa
Final
Anderlecht 0-1 Osijek
Group 4 (hosts SFK 2000 Sarajevo)
18 August:
Semi-finals
SFK 2000 Sarajevo 0-1 Racing FC Union Luxembourg
Benfica 4-0 Qiryat-Gat
21 August:
Third-place match
SFK 2000 Sarajevo 1-1 Qiryat-Gat (aet, 4-2pens)
Final
Benfica 7-0 Racing FC Union Luxembourg
Group 5 (hosts Åland United)
18 August:
Semi-finals
Servette FC Chênois 1-0 Glentoran
Olimpia Cluj 0-4 Åland United
21 August:
Third-place match
Olimpia Cluj 0-2 Glentoran
Final
Servette FC Chênois 1-0 Åland United
Group 6 (hosts Apollon LFC)
18 August:
Semi-finals
Apollon LFC 2-0 Dinamo-BSUPC (aet)
CSKA Moskva 4-1 Swansea City (aet)
21 August:
Third-place match
Dinamo-BSUPC 2-0 vs Swansea City
Final
Apollon LFC 2-1 CSKA Moskva
Group 7 (hosts PAOK)
18 August:
Semi-finals
PAOK 6-0 Agarista CSF Anenii Noi
Vålerenga 5-0 Mitrovica
21 August:
Third-place match
Mitrovica 3-0 Agarista CSF Anenii Noi
Final
Vålerenga 2-0 PAOK
Group 8 (hosts Juventus)
18 August:
Semi-finals
Juventus 12-0 Kamenica Sasa
St. Pölten 7-0 Beşiktaş
21 August:
Third-place match
Beşiktaş 4-0 Kamenica Sasa
Final
St. Pölten 1-4 Juventus
Group 9 (hosts Twente)
18 August:
Semi-finals
Spartak Subotica 5-2 Peamount United
Twente 9-0 WFC Nike
21 August:
Third-place match
Peamount United vs WFC Nike
Final
Twente 5-3 Spartak Subotica (aet)
Group 10 (hosts Pomurje Beltinci)
18 August:
Semi-finals
WFC Kharkiv 5-1 NSA Sofia
Pomurje Beltinci 6-1 Rīgas Futbola skola
21 August:
Third-place match
NSA Sofia 2-1 Rīgas Futbola skola
Final
WFC Kharkiv 4-1 Pomurje Beltinci
Group 11 (hosts Czarni Sosnowiec)
17 August:
Semi-final
Ferencváros 2-1 Czarni Sosnowiec
20 August:
Final
Vllaznia 0-0 Ferencváros (aet, 3-1pens)
Season calendar
Round 2 draw
22 August
Round 2
First leg: 31 August/1 September
Second leg: 8/9 September
Group stage draw
13 September
Group stage
Matchday 1: 5/6 October
Matchday 2: 13/14 October
Matchday 3: 9/10 November
Matchday 4: 17/18 November
Matchday 5: 8/9 December
Matchday 6: 15/16 December
Quarter-final & semi-final draw
20 December
Quarter-finals
First leg: 22/23 March
Second leg: 30/31 March
Semi-finals
First leg: 23/24 April
Second leg: 30 April/1 May
Final (Juventus Stadium, Turin)
Date tbc