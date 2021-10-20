2022/23 Women's Champions League: dates, access list, full guide

The 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League will be the second season of the new format including a home-and-away group stage.

The road to Eindhoven

Preliminary round (if needed)

27/28 July & 3/4 August

Round 1 (one-venue mini-tournaments)

Semi-finals: 18 August

Final/third-place play-off: 21 August

Round 2

First leg: 20/21 September

Second leg: 28/29 September



Group stage

Matchday 1: 19/20 October

Matchday 2: 26/27 October

Matchday 3: 23/24 November

Matchday 4: 7/8 December

Matchday 5: 15/16 December

Matchday 6: 21/22 December

Quarter-finals

First leg: 21/22 March

Second leg: 29/30 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 22/23 April

Second leg: 29/30 April

Final (PSV Stadion, Eindhoven)

3 or 4 June tbc

The dates of the respective draws will be communicated in due course.

How does the competition work?

The centrepiece is a 16-team group stage , which will involve four groups of four playing each other home and away between October and December. The top two from each group progress to the knockout phase from March, with the quarter-finals and semi-finals played over two legs, and a one-off final.

, which will involve four groups of four playing each other home and away between October and December. The top two from each group progress to the from March, with the quarter-finals and semi-finals played over two legs, and a one-off final. Four teams will qualify directly for the group stage with the other 12 spots decided by two routes: champions path (7 qualifiers) and league path (5 qualifiers).

(7 qualifiers) and (5 qualifiers). Both paths will have the same format. Round 1 will be played as four-team knockout mini-tournaments with the final winners progressing. Round 2 will be played as two-legged knockout ties. If there are more than 50 associations entering, the champions path will have a two-legged preliminary round.

How many teams does each association enter?

The access list is determined by the UEFA Women's Association Club Coefficients at the end of the 2020/21 season.

is determined by the UEFA Women's Association Club Coefficients at the end of the 2020/21 season. The six highest-ranked associations have three entries: France , Germany , England , Spain , Sweden , Czech Republic .

entries: , , , , , . The next ten highest-ranked associations have two entries: Denmark , Netherlands , Kazakhstan , Italy , Iceland , Norway , Scotland , Switzerland , Belarus , Austria .

entries: , , , , , , , , , . Every other association is entitled to one entry.

Who enters when?