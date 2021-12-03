UEFA Women's Champions League: What to look out for on Matchday 5

More teams could join Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals after the penultimate set of group games on Wednesday and Thursday.

Playing home and away until 16 December and broadcast live across the world by DAZN/YouTube, the 16 competing clubs are under the spotlight like never before. UEFA.com picks out some of the big games.

All kick-off times CET, click on links to watch live streams

Wednesday 8 December

Group A: Servette vs Wolfsburg (18:45), Chelsea vs Juventus (21:00)

Group B: WFC Kharkiv vs Paris Saint-Germain (18:45), Breidablik vs Real Madrid (21:00)

Thursday 9 December

Group C: HB Køge vs Hoffenheim (18:45), Arsenal vs Barcelona (20:00)

Group D: Häcken vs Bayern München (18:45), Benfica vs Lyon (21:00)

What to look out for

Highlights: Juventus 1-2 Chelsea

Chelsea and Juventus chase dream

Group A was the designated 'group of death' for many observers when the draw was made in September, and indeed could well end up producing the round's biggest-name casualty. With time running out on Matchday 3, Wolfsburg led at Juventus and it looked likely that both they and Chelsea would be set to go through with home wins the following week. However, Cristiana Girelli levelled for Juve in added time and they then travelled to Wolfsburg and secured a sensational 2-0 victory to overtake the two-time champions with two matches left.

Chelsea, meanwhile, were able to go three points clear with a second win against Servette FCCF, whose own hopes were ended. And another defeat of Juve, whom Chelsea have already beaten in Turin, would confirm the Blues in first place. Juventus themselves could go through if they pick up more points than Wolfsburg on Wednesday and given their victory in Germany, anything is possible. Juve coach Joe Montemurro will be visiting a ground in Kingsmeadow where he had mixed fortunes as Arsenal manager, suffering a string of losses but also winning 5-0 in October 2018, a result that helped propel the Gunners to the English title.

Arsenal's step forward

The visit of holders Barcelona was always going to be a big occasion for Arsenal, and they have increased the stakes by moving the game to the men's stadium. With group crowds this season of 18,344 at Parc des Princes and 16,761 at Juventus Stadium, similar moves have been justified and, on advance sales alone, Arsenal at least should smash their own European home best of 3,467 at their usual Meadow Park base for the second leg of their 2007 final triumph – not to mention the 662 that watched them dispatch Barcelona 4-0 on the Blaugrana's first-ever away trip in this competition in October 2012.

Already with a record 13 quarter-final appearances to their name, Arsenal are one point away from making it 14 and joining Barcelona in the last eight, and have something to prove after the 4-1 reverse at Estadi Johann Cruyff on Matchday 1. The game will also match a couple of recent award winners, with Ballon d'Or victor Alexia Putellas up against Vivianne Miedema, on the same day named BBC Women's Footballer of the Year (each among the nominees for the other prize).

Benfica hitting new heights

When Benfica announced the formation of a women's section on 12 December 2017, Lyon were already four-time European champions and on their way to a fifth triumph before the Eagles had even played their debut match in Portugal's second tie. Benfica's rise has been swift, already in their second European season and, the lowest ranked of the 16 contenders, sitting third in Group D having drawn at home to Bayern and last time out won away at Häcken.

They did lose 5-0 to Lyon on Matchday 2 but Benfica go into this game knowing another, even bigger, upset could keep them in contention ahead of their closing trip to Munich. In fact, they might now have been level with Bayern had the German contenders not defeated Lyon 1-0 last time out, a result that means OL still require a result in Portugal to ensure progress.

Highlights: Bayern 1-0 Lyon

Also at stake

• Only Paris have so far clinched first place in a group and guaranteed quarter-final seeding but Wednesday hosts Kharkiv are still hoping to clinch second spot ahead of Madrid. There is currently a two-point gap after Kharkiv's win at Breidablik and Madrid's losses to Paris. Kharkiv need to keep Madrid in range for the 15 December trip to Spain.

Key dates

Groop stage matchday 6

15/16 December

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

20 December

Quarter-finals

First leg: 22/23 March

Second leg: 30/31 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 23/24 April

Second leg: 30 April/1 May

Final (Juventus Stadium, Turin)

Date tbc