Wolfsburg 2-0 Arsenal (agg: 3-1): Roord helps sink former club

Wolfsburg set up a UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final against holders Barcelona as they comfortably ended Arsenal's campaign.

The Gunners, in a record 14th quarter-final, came with hopes of ending a nine-year wait for their seventh semi-final following a late equaliser last week. Instead, former Arsenal player Jill Roord made Wolfsburg's early pressure tell and an own goal confirmed the progress of the two-time champions.

Match in brief: Wolfsburg impress

Wolfsburg take the lead AFP via Getty Images

Roord got the ball rolling in the eighth minute, prodding home after Arsenal had failed to clear a corner. First-leg scorer Tabea Wassmuth then had an effort ruled out for offside, but the pressure from the home side was relentless in the first half – although they only had one goal to show for it.

The Gunners improved after the break, but the crucial moment came when Leah Williamson sliced Sveindís Jónsdóttir's cross into her own net. Vivianne Miedema and Williamson both hit the woodwork from the same corner, yet there was no way back for Arsenal as English interest in the competition came to an end.

Visa Player of the Match: Kathrim Hendrich (Wolfsburg)

Kathrin Hendrich with her award UEFA via Getty Images

"Led the team from the back. Read the game well, intercepted and stopped Arsenal's forward threats. Supported the midfield in pressing high in a successful way in the first half. Also important in Wolfsburg's build-up play."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Joanna Kozak, Wolfsburg reporter

A professional performance from the Wolves, who learned from their mistakes in the first leg to avoid getting knocked out in the quarter-finals by a team from London for a second season running. Svenja Huth, Jónsdóttir and Wassmuth will pose problems for any side and, tonight, they've set up a mouth-watering clash with a Barcelona side who should heed the warnings.

James Thorogood, Arsenal reporter

It wasn't to be Arsenal's night as they saw their hopes of returning to the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in nine years slip away. The visitors never broke Wolfsburg's rhythm and failed to be efficient with the few chances they did have.

Reaction

Kathrin Hendrich reaction

Kathrin Hendrich, Wolfsburg defender and Player of the Match: "I feel really good. I'm so happy about our performance. I think we deserved the win and the support tonight was amazing. It was great to do it for the fans."

Tommy Stroot, Wolfsburg coach: "We were very dominant, especially in the first half. We defended a bit differently in the second half, but the way we executed our game plan across 90 minutes was great."

Jonas Eidevall, Arsenal manager: "A lot of things happened. I think we could have played better in the first half. We knew it would be a game of fine margins and it was, but we hit the bar, the post and they didn't go our way."

Kim Little, Arsenal midfielder: "I think Wolfsburg were strong in the press. We gave away too much, especially in attack. It was a tough match, but I think we can take a lot from it in terms of what we can improve."

Arsenal go 2-0 down ANP via Getty Images

Key stats

Wolfsburg are into their seventh semi-final, behind only Lyon and Frankfurt.

Wolfsburg have now knocked out two London clubs at home this season after their decisive 4-0 win against Chelsea on Matchday 6 eliminated the 2020/21 runners-up in Group A.

Wolfsburg equalled Arsenal's tally of 56 European wins, the joint second highest tally after Lyon.

Wolfsburg played their 79th European game, the most by a German club, one ahead of the previous long-standing record holders Frankfurt.

Ewa Pajor came off the bench for her first Wolfsburg game since 12 September due to a knee injury.

Line-ups

Wolfsburg: Schult; Wilms, Hendrich, Janssen, Rauch; Roord, Lattwein (Popp 45+3), Obderdorf (Blomqvist 86), Huth; Jónsdóttir (Pajor 79), Wassmuth

Arsenal: Zinsberger; Wubben-Moy, Williamson, Catley; Maritz (Weinroither 79), Little, Miedema, Maanum (Nobbs 71), McCabe (Parris 71); Blackstenius, Heath (Foord 46)