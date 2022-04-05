UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Women's Champions League final Turin 2022: tickets for the decider are now on sale!

Tuesday 5 April 2022

With fewer than 50 days to go until the decider at Juventus Stadium, don't miss your chance to get a ticket for the final on Saturday 21 May.

Juventus Stadium will stage the final
Tickets are on sale for the final of the UEFA Women's Champions League in Turin on Saturday 21 May at 19:00 local time.

With fewer than 50 days to go before the biggest event of the women's club season, fans can now purchase tickets. There are reductions available for Under-12s and special packages reserved for families, which allow two adults and one or two Under-18s to purchase tickets together for a discounted price.

TICKET PRICES

Category one
East and West stands, 1st tier: €20 (€5 for Under-12s)

Category two
All the other stadium sectors: €10 (€5 for Under-12s)

Tickets are free for disabled supporters: contact ticketing.uwclf2022@figc.it for details

Family packages (two adults plus at least one and maximum two Under-18s):
Category one: €14+€14+€10 per Under-18
Category two: €8+€8+€5 per Under-18

