UEFA Women's Champions League final Turin 2022: tickets for the decider are now on sale!
Tuesday 5 April 2022
With fewer than 50 days to go until the decider at Juventus Stadium, don't miss your chance to get a ticket for the final on Saturday 21 May.
Tickets are on sale for the final of the UEFA Women's Champions League in Turin on Saturday 21 May at 19:00 local time.
With fewer than 50 days to go before the biggest event of the women's club season, fans can now purchase tickets. There are reductions available for Under-12s and special packages reserved for families, which allow two adults and one or two Under-18s to purchase tickets together for a discounted price.Get tickets now!
TICKET PRICES
Category one
East and West stands, 1st tier: €20 (€5 for Under-12s)
Category two
All the other stadium sectors: €10 (€5 for Under-12s)
Tickets are free for disabled supporters: contact ticketing.uwclf2022@figc.it for details
Family packages (two adults plus at least one and maximum two Under-18s):
Category one: €14+€14+€10 per Under-18
Category two: €8+€8+€5 per Under-18