Barcelona vs Lyon Women's Champions League final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible starting line-ups

Barcelona play Lyon in the 2022 UEFA Women's Champions League final on Saturday at Juventus Stadium in Turin in what is perhaps the most eagerly-awaited match ever in the female club game.

Holders Barcelona have come a long way since losing 4-1 to Lyon in the 2019 Budapest final, when they conceded four including an Ada Hegerberg hat-trick before half-time. Last season they were 4-0 up at the break in Gothenburg against Chelsea, and held that scoreline to claim their first title.

They only time Barça have not won a competitive match this season was the 2-0 reverse in their semi-final second leg at Wolfsburg, which they began 5-1 up after a spectacular performance in front of another 90,000 plus crowd at the Camp Nou. Captain Alexia Putellas, holder of the main individual awards in the women's game, begins the final ahead in the Top Scorer race with ten goals.

Lyon's road to the Women's Champions League final

Lyon's run has been less spectacular but, a year after their five-season reign was ended in the last eight by Paris Saint-Germain, the competition's record seven-time winners are in an unprecedented tenth final, all since 2010. Three years ago they began warm favourites but they start in Turin as probable outsiders, although with Hegerberg back from serious injury and firing again and evergreen captain Wendie Renard now past 100 competition appearances and tied to a new long-term deal, writing off Lyon in any match has been pretty foolish for well over a decade.

Compared to that 2019 final, the Lyon team is likely to be much more changed than the Barcelona's, with Caroline Graham Hansen and Irene Paredes the major Blaugrana arrivals since that reverse. For Lyon, long-time stalwarts like Sarah Bouhaddi, Eugénie Le Sommer and perhaps Amandine Henry are not expected to start, while Dzsenifer Marozsán is injured, making way for new stars like Christiane Endler in goal, Ellie Carpenter, Damaris Egurrola, Lindsey Horan and Catarina Macario.

Barcelona vs Lyon in Europe 2018/19 final: Lyon 4-1 Barcelona (Budapest) 2017/18 quarter-finals: Barcelona 1-3agg Lyon (first leg 0-1, second leg 1-2) First named team home in opening leg of two-legged ties

Form guide

Barcelona's road to the Women's Champions League final

Barcelona

Last six games: WWWLWW

Last match: Barcelona 2-1 Atlético, 15/05

Where they stand: Spanish champions, Copa de la Reina semi-finals

Lyon

Last six games (most recent result first): WWWWWW

Last match: Lyon 3-2 Paris FC, 08/05

Where they stand: 1st in Division 1 Féminine

Possible starting line-ups

Barclona: Paños; Torrejón, Paredes, Mapi León, Ouahabi; Losada, Guijarro, Putellas; Graham Hansen, Hermoso, Martens﻿

Lyon: Endler; Carpenter, Renard, Mbock Bathy, Bacha; Henry, Egurrola, Horan; D Cascarino, Hegerberg, Macario

Where to watch Every game in this season's new-look UEFA Women's Champions League from the group stage onwards has been broadcast live in most territories on streaming platform DAZN, together with YouTube. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentre and on UEFA.tv for all UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.

View from the camps

Hegerberg's Lyon goals this season

Jonatan Giráldez, Barcelona coach: "This season, [Lyon] have tried various formations, with different players in different positions, but I believe they've had a fairly settled 11 recently. They know what they want. They were well-deserving of their win in their semi-final against PSG. It will be a good match, hard and very competitive, but we will go into it with a lot of confidence."

Sonia Bompastor, Lyon coach: "We know we are going to play against a beautiful team. We have a lot of respect for Barcelona because they have a lot of qualities individually and collectively. I think that, today, they are the team that play the best football. But it is not enough to win. We also have qualities on our side to beat this team. We'll need to perform very well on our side because Barcelona have proved recently that they can be very strong, but we are ready."

Alexia Putellas, Barcelona captain: "To have the opportunity to play for my childhood team is like a dream. It's as if this wasn’t my real life because everything is going better than I could have ever imagined. And now we have another Champions League final. That was another dream after we won it, and experiencing it with the fans is something we are looking forward to. The whole season has been a dream.﻿"

Wendie Renard, Lyon captain: "[Barcelona are] the holders. They are a great team with great players. They like possession and have a playing philosophy. Whether it is the women's or the men's team, the young or the pros, they play the same football, so it's going to be a great team. I am just hoping that it is going to be a great final, and it will be up to us to challenge them as much as possible and be conquerors during the match."

What do the 2022 Women's Champions League winners get? The trophy is 60cm in height, 10kg in weight and made of sterling silver. The spiralling arms and the central body provide a vision of dynamism and strength. The column in the middle is etched with the names of the winners, representing the climb to the top of European women's club football. The original trophy, which is used for the official presentation ceremony at the final and at other official events approved by UEFA, remains in UEFA’s keeping and ownership at all times. A full-size replica trophy, the UEFA Women's Champions League winners' trophy, is awarded to the winning club. The winning team is presented with 40 gold medals and the runner-up with 40 silver medals. The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.



