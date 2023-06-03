2023/24 Women's Champions League: Dates, provisional access list, full guide

The 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League will be the third season of the current format including a home-and-away group stage, which will be played between November and January with rounds 1 and 2 also later than usual due to the FIFA Women's World Cup, which ends on 20 August.

2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League match dates

Preliminary round (if needed)

Draw: 30 June, Nyon (provisional)

First leg: 26/27 July

Second leg: 2/3 August

Round 1 (one-venue mini-tournaments)

Draw: 30 June, Nyon (provisional)

Semi-finals: 6 September

Final/third-place play-off: 9 September

Round 2

Draw: 15 September, Nyon (provisional)

First leg: 10/11 October

Second leg: 18/19 October

Broadcast deal: DAZN & YouTube

Group stage

Draw: 20 October, Nyon (provisional)

Matchday 1: 14/15 November

Matchday 2: 22/23 November

Matchday 3: 13/14 December

Matchday 4: 20/21 December

Matchday 5: 24/25 January

Matchday 6: 30/31 January

Quarter-finals

Draw: 6 February Nyon (provisional)

First leg: 19/20 March

Second leg: 27/28 March

Semi-finals

Draw: 6 February Nyon (provisional)

First leg: 20/21 April

Second leg: 27/28 April

Final (San Mamés, Bilbao)

24, 25 or 26 May tbc

How does the UEFA Women's Champions League work?

The centrepiece is a 16-team group stage , which will involve four groups of four playing each other home and away between October and December. The top two from each group progress to the knockout phase from March, with the quarter-finals and semi-finals played over two legs, and a one-off final.

, which will involve four groups of four playing each other home and away between October and December. The top two from each group progress to the from March, with the quarter-finals and semi-finals played over two legs, and a one-off final. Four teams will qualify directly for the group stage with the other 12 spots decided by two routes: champions path (7 qualifiers) and league path (5 qualifiers).

(7 qualifiers) and (5 qualifiers). Both paths will have the same format. Round 1 will be played as four-team knockout mini-tournaments with the final winners progressing. Round 2 will be played as two-legged knockout ties. If there are more than 50 associations entering, the champions path will have a two-legged preliminary round.

How many teams does each nation enter to the UEFA Women's Champions League?

The provisional access list is determined by the UEFA Women's Association Club Coefficients at the end of the 2021/22 season.

is determined by the UEFA Women's Association Club Coefficients at the end of the 2021/22 season. The six highest-ranked associations have three entries: France , Germany , Spain , England , Sweden , Czechia .

entries: , , , , , . The next ten highest-ranked associations have two entries: Italy , Denmark , Netherlands , Iceland , Kazakhstan , Norway , Scotland , Belarus , Ukraine , Austria .

entries: , , , , , , , , , . Every other association is entitled to one entry.

entry. The definitive access list will only be set in June, once the final number of entries for the competition and the titleholders are known.

Who enters the UEFA Women's Champions League in each round?

The title holders Barcelona and the champions of the three highest-ranked associations ( France , Germany and Spain ) will enter in the group stage . As Spanish champions Barcelona are already qualified as holders, the fourth-ranked nation, England, receive an automatic place, meaning Lyon, Bayern and Chelsea will also start in the group stage.

and the champions of the three highest-ranked associations ( , and ) will enter in the . As Spanish champions Barcelona are already qualified as holders, the fourth-ranked nation, England, receive an automatic place, meaning Lyon, Bayern and Chelsea will also start in the group stage. The champions of the remaining associations will go into the champions path . The champions of the associations ranked 5 to 7 ( Sweden , Czechia , Italy) will enter in Round 2 , with the rest entering in Round 1 (or the preliminary round if required).

. The champions of the associations ranked 5 to 7 ( , , Italy) will enter in , with the rest entering in (or the preliminary round if required). The runners-up of the six highest-ranked associations ( France , Germany , Spain , England , Sweden , Czechia ) will enter in Round 2 of the league path .

, , , , , ) will enter in . The third-placed teams of those six associations, and the runners-up of the next ten highest-ranked associations (Italy, Denmark, Netherlands, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Norway, Scotland, Belarus, Ukraine, Austria) will enter in Round 1 of the league path.

As all Russian teams and clubs are currently suspended from UEFA competitions until further notice, in accordance with the decision taken by the UEFA Executive Committee on 28 February 2022 an updated version of the provisional access list for the 2023/24 season may be communicated in due course before the end of the 2022/23 season.