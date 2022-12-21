Women's Champions League: Who needs what to win the groups?
Wednesday 21 December 2022
The eight quarter-finalists are set but who will be the group winners?
The eight UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finalists are set after Lyon sleaed the last spot on Wednesday but first place is still up for grabs in the remaining groups.
We crunch the numbers.
Through to quarter-finals
Confirmed group winners: Arsenal, Barcelona
Confirmed group runners-up: Bayern München, Lyon (holders)
Position TBD: Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Roma, Wolfsburg
All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. These examples may not cover all potential situations.
Standings are provisional until all group matches have been played and officially validated by UEFA.
All kick-off times CET.
Group A Live now
Thursday: Real Madrid vs Vllaznia (21:00), Chelsea vs Paris (21:00)
Chelsea are through to the quarter-finals. They will finish first if they avoid defeat by two goals or more against Paris.
Paris are through to the quarter-finals. They will finish first if they beat Chelsea by two goals or more.
Madrid and Vllaznia are unable to finish in the top two.
Group B Live now
Thursday: St. Pölten vs Wolfsburg (18:45), Slavia Praha vs Roma (18:45)
Wolfsburg are through to the quarter-finals. They will finish first if they beat St. Pölten, or if Roma fail to beat Slavia.
Roma are through to the quarter-finals. They will finish first if they beat Slavia and Wolfsburg do not win.
St. Pölten and Slavia are unable to finish in the top two.
Group C Live now
Arsenal are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.
Lyon are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.
Group D Live now
Barcelona are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.
Bayern are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.