Women's Champions League round-up and highlights: Bayern stun Barcelona, Arsenal, Benfica and Lyon make their moves
Wednesday 7 December 2022
Article summary
Bayern pulled off the result of the night with a 3-1 defeat of Barcelona, while Arsenal, Benfica and Lyon also picked up three points to move one step closer to the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals.
Article top media content
Article body
Bayern are level with Barcelona at the Group D summit after an impressive 3-1 win against the Spanish side. Benfica kept in touch in the section with a 3-1 victory of their own, while in Group C Arsenal moved to within sight of the last eight and holders Lyon put their foot down. UEFA.com rounds up all the action.
Click on any scoreline to look back at all the action as it happened and watch highlights from midnight CET.
Group C
Vivienne Miedema scored the only goal to take Arsenal to the brink of qualification from Group C. The Dutch star made no mistake on 17 minutes when she was picked out by a perfect Stina Blackstenius cross from the byline. Arianna Caruso had Juve's best chance before Miedema's goal, but her shot was saved by the foot of Manuela Zinsberger, and Christiana Girelli hammered the rebound wide.
Lyon further regained their authority in Group C with a comfortable victory against Zürich, who are now out. Lindsey Horan's 14th-minute first-time finish was all the hosts had to show for their early dominance, but Melvine Malard added two second-half headers to put the holders in control. Delphine Cascarino added a fierce fourth from the edge of the penalty area in added time as OL made it successive wins having taken only one point from their first two fixtures.
Group C Live now
15 December: Juventus vs Zürich, Arsenal vs Lyon
Group D
Bayern blew Group D wide open as they got a first win against Barcelona at the fourth attempt. Goals in the opening ten minutes from Klara Bühl – on her 22nd birthday – and Lina Magull set the tone, and a third from Lea Schüller on the hour further thrilled a crowd of 24,000. Although Geyse pulled one back almost immediately, the visitors were condemned to their first defeat of the season.
Cloé Lacasse scored twice as Benfica came from behind to boost their qualification chances. The visitors dominated from the outset but fell behind when Olivia Schough's deflected effort beat Rune Costa. Two identikit Lacasse goals in four minutes turned the tide before the break, and the victory was sealed when Nycole Raysla fired in a third two minutes after the restart. Rosengård are no longer able to qualify for the quarter-finals.
Group D Live now
15 December: Rosengård vs Bayern, Benfica vs Barcelona
Thursday's fixtures
Group A
Vllaznia vs Paris (18:45), Real Madrid vs Chelsea (21:00)
Group B
Wolfsburg vs Roma (18:45), St. Pölten vs Slavia Praha (21:00)
All times CET