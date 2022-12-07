Women's Champions League round-up and highlights: Bayern stun Barcelona, Arsenal, Benfica and Lyon make their moves

Bayern are level with Barcelona at the Group D summit after an impressive 3-1 win against the Spanish side. Benfica kept in touch in the section with a 3-1 victory of their own, while in Group C Arsenal moved to within sight of the last eight and holders Lyon put their foot down. UEFA.com rounds up all the action.

Fixtures and results

Group C

Vivienne Miedema scored the only goal to take Arsenal to the brink of qualification from Group C. The Dutch star made no mistake on 17 minutes when she was picked out by a perfect Stina Blackstenius cross from the byline. Arianna Caruso had Juve's best chance before Miedema's goal, but her shot was saved by the foot of Manuela Zinsberger, and Christiana Girelli hammered the rebound wide.

Highlights: Arsenal 1-0 Juventus

Lyon further regained their authority in Group C with a comfortable victory against Zürich, who are now out. Lindsey Horan's 14th-minute first-time finish was all the hosts had to show for their early dominance, but Melvine Malard added two second-half headers to put the holders in control. Delphine Cascarino added a fierce fourth from the edge of the penalty area in added time as OL made it successive wins having taken only one point from their first two fixtures.

Highlights: Lyon 4-0 Zürich

Group C Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ARS Arsenal Playing now 4 3 1 0 10 3 7 10 LYO Lyon Playing now 4 2 1 1 9 6 3 7 JUV Juventus Playing now 4 1 2 1 4 3 1 5 ZUR Zürich Playing now 4 0 0 4 1 12 -11 0

15 December: Juventus vs Zürich, Arsenal vs Lyon

Group D

Bayern blew Group D wide open as they got a first win against Barcelona at the fourth attempt. Goals in the opening ten minutes from Klara Bühl – on her 22nd birthday – and Lina Magull set the tone, and a third from Lea Schüller on the hour further thrilled a crowd of 24,000. Although Geyse pulled one back almost immediately, the visitors were condemned to their first defeat of the season.

Cloé Lacasse scored twice as Benfica came from behind to boost their qualification chances. The visitors dominated from the outset but fell behind when Olivia Schough's deflected effort beat Rune Costa. Two identikit Lacasse goals in four minutes turned the tide before the break, and the victory was sealed when Nycole Raysla fired in a third two minutes after the restart. Rosengård are no longer able to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Highlights: Rosengård 1-3 Benfica

Group D Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts BAR Barcelona Playing now 4 3 0 1 17 4 13 9 BAY Bayern Playing now 4 3 0 1 8 7 1 9 BEN Benfica Playing now 4 2 0 2 6 13 -7 6 ROS Rosengård Playing now 4 0 0 4 3 10 -7 0

15 December: Rosengård vs Bayern, Benfica vs Barcelona