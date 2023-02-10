Women's Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw: All you need to know

When is the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw?

The draw takes place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday 10 February. The ceremony begins at 13:00 CET, which is 12pm in the UK. There will be live build-up in our DrawCentre.

Where can I watch the Women's Champions League draw?

The live stream will appear in this link, as part of the DrawCentre.

Which teams are in the Women's Champions League quarter-final draw?

The draw features the eight teams that advanced from the group stage; the first-place teams are seeded and the runners-up are unseeded. The draw for the semi-final will then be held, without any seeding among the potential ties. A draw will also be held to determine the 'home' team in the Eindhoven final, for administrative reasons.

Women's Champions League quarter-finalists Group winners: Chelsea (ENG, Group A) – 2021 runners-up, won all three past quarter-finals.

Wolfsburg (GER, Group B) – Two-time winners, record 11th consecutive quarter-final.

Arsenal (ENG, Group C) – 2007 winners, record 15th quarter-final.

Barcelona (ESP, Group D) – 2021 winners, aiming for fourth final in five seasons. Group runners-up:

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA, Group A) – Two-time runners-up, aiming for their seventh success in eight quarter-final appearances.

Roma (ITA, Group B) – Debut season in Europe, 55th different club to reach last eight.

Lyon (FRA, Group C) – Holders and record eight-time champions, won an unmatched 12 quarter-finals from 13 attempts.

Bayern München (GER, Group D) – Fifth quarter-final in sixth season, aiming for first final.

Can teams from the same country face each other in the Women's Champions League quarter or semi-finals?

Yes. The only restriction is that in the quarter-finals, no team can face a club they met in the group stage.

Are Women's Champions League knockout ties over two legs?

Both the quarter-finals and the semi-finals are over two legs. In the quarter-finals, the group winners will be at home in the second legs. The semi-final draw will determine which teams will eventually be at home in those first legs.

Goals of the 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League group stage

When are the Women's Champions League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final?

Quarter-finals

First legs: 21/22 March

Second legs: 29/30 March

Semi-finals

First legs: 22/23 April

Second legs: 29/30 April

Final (PSV Stadium, Eindhoven)

18:00 CET, Saturday 3 June

Does the away goals rule still apply?

The so-called away goals rule was removed last season, so ties level after 180 minutes in the quarter-finals or semi-finals will go to extra time irrespective of the number of goals each team has scored home and away. If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes then it goes to a penalty shoot-out.

Where can I watch Women's Champions League knockout games?

Just as in the group stage, all games will be streamed live and for free on DAZN//YouTube. You can also watch the DAZN streams in our MatchCentres.