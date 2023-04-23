Barcelona vs Chelsea Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups
Sunday, April 23, 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the potential line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final decider between Barcelona and Chelsea.
Chelsea and Barcelona meet in their UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg on Thursday 27 April at the Camp Nou.
Barcelona vs Chelsea at a glance
When: Thursday 27 April (18:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Camp Nou, Barcelona
What: UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg
How to follow / Where to watch: Build-up and live stream from DAZN can be found here
Final: vs Wolfsburg or Arsenal, 16:00 CET, Saturday 3 June, PSV Stadium, Eindhoven
What do you need to know?
Barcelona take a 1-0 lead to the Camp Nou thanks to Caroline Graham Hansen's superb fourth-minute goal at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Chelsea recovered quickly to ensure no repeat of their 4-0 defeat by Barcelona in the 2021 final, when all the goals came well before half-time. Even so, the dominant visitors could have added to their advantage in London and there was relief from Emma Hayes' side that the tie remains alive going into this return.
Another massive crowd is expected at the Camp Nou, where a record 91,648 watched last season's semi-final between Barcelona and Wolfsburg. And since the Blaugrana have scored 24 goals in their five previous European matches at the stadium over the last couple of seasons, Chelsea are under no illusions as to the scale of their task.
Pernille Harder's comeback on Saturday after five months out gives them hope, while Barcelona could have Asisat Oshoala available to start after the Nigeria forward was only fit enough for a substitute's role. Chelsea were missing injured centre-backs Millie Bright and Kadeisha Buchanan in the first leg, and Lauren James was left out of the starting line-up for tactical reasons – meaning she will be hoping for a starting berth.
Form guide
Barcelona
Last six games (most recent result first): WWWWWW
Last match: Chelsea 0-1 Barcelona, 22/04 (UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg)
Where they stand: 1st in Spanish Liga
Chelsea
Last six games (most recent result first): LWWLLW
Last match: Chelsea 0-1 Barcelona, 22/04 (UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg)
Where they stand: 3rd in Women's Super League, FA Cup final
Where to watch
Every game in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League from the group stage onwards is broadcast live in most territories on streaming platform DAZN, together with YouTube. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentre and on UEFA.tv for all UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.
Possible line-ups
Barcelona: Paños; Bronze, Paredes, León, Rolfö; Bonmatí, Walsh, Guijarro; Graham Hansen, Oshoala, Paralluelo
Chelsea: Berger; Périsset, Mjelde, Eriksson, Carter; Cuthbert, Leupolz, Charles; James, Kerr, Reiten
View from the camps
Jonatan Giráldez, Barcelona coach: "For the second leg, I call on all the fans to come to the Camp Nou to cheer on the girls. There are another 90 minutes in the second leg, but the performance of the team [at Stamford Bridge] was really great."
Emna Hayes, Chelsea manager: "I just wanted the tie to be alive – that's all I wanted going into the game. I'm proud of the girls, who gave everything they could."
Where is the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final being played?
Eindhoven's PSV Stadium will stage the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final at 16:00 CET on Saturday 3 June.
First opened in 1910, the 35,000-capacity PSV Stadium has a long history of hosting major matches, including the UEFA Cup finals of 1978 (second leg) and 2006, the second leg of the 1988 UEFA Super Cup and three games at UEFA EURO 2000.
On 6 April 2018, 30,238 fans at the home of PSV Eindhoven watched the Netherlands beat Northern Ireland on the way to the FIFA Women's World Cup, a record crowd for any UEFA-organised women's qualifier. On 1 June 2019, a then Dutch-record women's football attendance of 30,640 saw the Netherlands face Australia in a friendly at the stadium.