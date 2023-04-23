Barcelona vs Chelsea Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Chelsea and Barcelona meet in their UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg on Thursday 27 April at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona vs Chelsea at a glance When: Thursday 27 April (18:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Camp Nou, Barcelona

What: UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg

Final: vs Wolfsburg or Arsenal, 16:00 CET, Saturday 3 June, PSV Stadium, Eindhoven

What do you need to know?

Barcelona take a 1-0 lead to the Camp Nou thanks to Caroline Graham Hansen's superb fourth-minute goal at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Chelsea recovered quickly to ensure no repeat of their 4-0 defeat by Barcelona in the 2021 final, when all the goals came well before half-time. Even so, ﻿the dominant visitors could have added to their advantage in London and there was relief from Emma Hayes' side that the tie remains alive going into this return.

Another massive crowd is expected at the Camp Nou, where a record 91,648 watched last season's semi-final between Barcelona and Wolfsburg. And since the Blaugrana have scored 24 goals in their five previous European matches at the stadium over the last couple of seasons, Chelsea are under no illusions as to the scale of their task.

Pernille Harder's comeback on Saturday after five months out gives them hope, while Barcelona could have Asisat Oshoala available to start after the Nigeria forward was only fit enough for a substitute's role. Chelsea were missing injured centre-backs Millie Bright and Kadeisha Buchanan in the first leg, and Lauren James was left out of the starting line-up for tactical reasons – meaning she will be hoping for a starting berth.

First-leg highlights: Chelsea 0-1 Barcelona

Form guide

Barcelona

Last six games (most recent result first): WWWWWW

Last match: Chelsea 0-1 Barcelona, 22/04 (UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg)

Where they stand: 1st in Spanish Liga

Graham Hansen on first leg

Chelsea

Last six games (most recent result first): LWWLLW

Last match: Chelsea 0-1 Barcelona, 22/04 (UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg)

Where they stand: 3rd in Women's Super League, FA Cup final

Possible line-ups

Barcelona: Paños; Bronze, Paredes, León, Rolfö; Bonmatí, Walsh, Guijarro; Graham Hansen, Oshoala, Paralluelo

Chelsea: Berger; Périsset, Mjelde, Eriksson, Carter; Cuthbert, Leupolz, Charles; James, Kerr, Reiten

Mjelde: 'Everything can happen'

View from the camps

Jonatan Giráldez, Barcelona coach: "For the second leg, I call on all the fans to come to the Camp Nou to cheer on the girls. There are another 90 minutes in the second leg, but the performance of the team [at Stamford Bridge] was really great."

Emna Hayes, Chelsea manager: "I just wanted the tie to be alive – that's all I wanted going into the game. I'm proud of the girls, who gave everything they could."