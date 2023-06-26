2023/24 Women's Champions League entries confirmed
Monday, June 26, 2023
Article summary
Holders Barcelona are among 71 clubs from 49 different associations hoping to win the competition.
Article top media content
Article body
A total of 71 teams from 49 different associations will take part in the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League.
In all, 57 clubs will be involved in the round 1 draw streamed live at 13:00 CET on Friday 30 June, with nine more starting in round 2 and four entering directly in the 16-team group stage. Holders Barcelona and former champions Arsenal, Frankfurt, Lyon and Wolfsburg are all in the running, while the five debutants include Manchester United.
Who enters when?
• The access list was determined by the UEFA women's association club coefficients at the end of the 2021/22 season.
• The holders and the champions of the three highest-ranked associations (France, Germany and Spain) enter in the group stage. As Barcelona are both title holders and champions of Spain, the champions of the fourth-ranked association (England) also enter in the group stage, meaning Chelsea join Barcelona, Lyon and Bayern.
• The champions of the remaining associations will go into the champions path. The champions of associations ranked fifth to seventh (Sweden, Czechia and Italy) will enter in round 2, with the rest (ranked eighth and below, with Russia excluded) entering in round 1.
• The runners-up of the six highest-ranked associations (France, Germany, Spain, England, Sweden and Czechia) will enter in round 2 of the league path.
• The third-placed teams of those six associations, and the runners-up of the next ten highest-ranked associations (Italy, Denmark, Netherlands, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Norway, Scotland, Belarus, Ukraine and Austria) will enter in round 1 of the league path.
The road to Bilbao
Round 1 draw
13:00 CET, 30 June, Nyon
Round 1 (one-venue mini-tournaments)
Semi-finals: 6 September
Finals/third-place play-offs: 9 September
Round 2 draw
15 September, Nyon
Round 2
First leg: 10/11 October
Second leg: 18/19 October
Group stage draw
20 October, Nyon
Group stage
Matchday 1: 14/15 November
Matchday 2: 22/23 November
Matchday 3: 13/14 December
Matchday 4: 20/21 December
Matchday 5: 24/25 January
Matchday 6: 30/31 January
Quarter-final & semi-final draw
6 February, Nyon
Quarter-finals
First leg: 19/20 March
Second leg: 27/28 March
Semi-finals
First leg: 20/21 April
Second leg: 27/28 April
Final (San Mamés, Bilbao)
24, 25 or 26 May tbc
Contenders & coefficients
Enter in group stage:
1 Barcelona (ESP, holders) 126.233
2 Lyon (FRA) 118.166
3 Bayern München (GER) 96.333
4 Chelsea (ENG) 81.366
CHAMPIONS PATH – Seven teams qualify for group stage
Enter in round 2:
1 Slavia Praha (CZE) 39.233
2 Rosengård (SWE) 33.399
3 Roma (ITA) 21.000
Enter in round 1:
1 St. Pölten (AUT) 30.050
2 Glasgow City (SCO) 29.100
3 BIIK-Shymkent (KAZ) 25.700
4 Benfica (POR) 22.800
5 Zürich (SUI) 22.250
6 Ajax (NED) 18.400
7 Vllaznia (ALB) 16.800
8 Spartak Subotica (SRB) 16.800
9 Anderlecht (BEL) 14.400
10 SFK 2000 Sarajevo (BIH) 13.800
11 HB Køge (DEN) 12.150
12 FC Vorskla (UKR) 12.000
13 Apollon LFC (CYP) 11.800
14 Gintra (LTU) 11.400
15 Valur (ISL) 10.200
16 Ferencváros (HUN) 9.900
17 Universitatea Olimpia Cluj (ROU) 9.600
18 Mura (SVN) 9.000
19 Dinamo-BSUPC (BLR) 7.200
20 Breznica Pljevlja (MNE) 7.200
21 Brann (NOR) 7.100
22 PAOK (GRE) 6.400
23 Osijek (CRO) 6.100
24 Flora (EST) 5.600
25 Racing FC Union Luxembourg (LUX) 5.400
26 KuPS (FIN) 5.200
27 Birkirkara (MLT) 4.800
28 Qiryat Gat (ISR) 4.600
29 SFK Rīga (LVA) 4.200
30 KÍ Klaksvík (FRO) 3.600
31 Agarista Anenii Noi (MDA) 3.600
32 Shelbourne (IRL) 3.500
33 Spartak Myjava (SVK) 3.300
34 Hajvalia (KOS) 2.900
35 Lokomotiv Stara Zagora (BUL) 2.800
36 Samegrelo (GEO) 2.000
37 GieKSa Katowice (POL) 1.900
38 Ljuboten (MKD) 1.600
39 Ankara BB Fomget (TUR) 1.500
40 Cardiff City (WAL) 1.100
41 Cliftonville (NIR) 0.900
LEAGUE PATH – Five teams qualify for group stage
Enter in round 2:
1 Wolfsburg (GER) 104.333
2 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 97.166
3 Real Madrid (ESP) 37.233
4 Sparta Praha (CZE) 27.233
5 Häcken (SWE) 22.399
6 Manchester United (ENG) 12.366
Enter in round 1:
1 Arsenal (ENG) 56.366
2 Juventus (ITA) 43.000
3 Brøndby (DEN) 29.650
4 FC Minsk (BLR) 22.200
5 Paris FC (FRA) 18.166
6 Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) 17.333
7 Levante (ESP) 17.233
8 Twente (NED) 15.300
9 Linköping (SWE) 13.399
10 Vålerenga (NOR) 12.100
11 Slovácko (CZE) 7.233
12 Sturm Graz (AUT) 6.550
13 Okzhetpes (KAZ) 5.700
14 Celtic (SCO) 5.100
15 Kryvbas (UKR) 4.000
16 Stjarnan (ISL) 3.700
• KÍ Klaksvík and Sarajevo are entering for a record 21st time (including the pre-2009 UEFA Women's Cup). Sarajevo extend their outright record to 21 straight appearances. Brøndby, after missing out last season, make a 20th entry.
• Lyon will aim for a record ninth title, having been dethroned by Chelsea in last season's quarter-finals. Eintracht Frankfurt won four titles under their previous guise of 1. FFC Frankfurt. Holders Barcelona and 2022/23 runners-up Wolfsburg are two-time champions, Arsenal have one title, while Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are the other teams that have previously reached the final.
• Arsenal and Chelsea lost in last season's semi-finals; Bayern, Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain and Roma (on debut) reached the quarters.
• Benfica, Juventus and Real Madrid, like Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern, Chelsea, Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain and Wolfsburg, aim to keep up their record of reaching the group stage every season since its 2021/22 introduction. Hoping to return after featuring in last season's group stage, along with Roma, are Rosengård, Slavia Praha, St. Pölten, Vllaznia and Zürich.
• Debuts: Ankara BB Fomget, Cliftonville, GieKSa Katowice, Kryvbas and Manchester United.
• Samegrelo previously entered as FC Nike. Mura previously entered as Pomurje.