2023/24 Women's Champions League entries confirmed

A total of 71 teams from 49 different associations will take part in the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League.

In all, 57 clubs will be involved in the round 1 draw streamed live at 13:00 CET on Friday 30 June, with nine more starting in round 2 and four entering directly in the 16-team group stage. Holders Barcelona and former champions Arsenal, Frankfurt, Lyon and Wolfsburg are all in the running, while the five debutants include Manchester United.

Who enters when?

• The access list was determined by the UEFA women's association club coefficients at the end of the 2021/22 season.

• The holders and the champions of the three highest-ranked associations (France, Germany and Spain) enter in the group stage. As Barcelona are both title holders and champions of Spain, the champions of the fourth-ranked association (England) also enter in the group stage, meaning Chelsea join Barcelona, Lyon and Bayern.

• The champions of the remaining associations will go into the champions path. The champions of associations ranked fifth to seventh (Sweden, Czechia and Italy) will enter in round 2, with the rest (ranked eighth and below, with Russia excluded) entering in round 1.

• The runners-up of the six highest-ranked associations (France﻿, Germany, Spain, England, Sweden and Czechia) will enter in round 2 of the league path.

• The third-placed teams of those six associations, and the runners-up of the next ten highest-ranked associations (Italy, Denmark, Netherlands, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Norway, Scotland, Belarus, Ukraine and Austria) will enter in round 1 of the league path.

The road to Bilbao

Round 1 draw

13:00 CET, 30 June, Nyon

Round 1 (one-venue mini-tournaments)

Semi-finals: 6 September

Finals/third-place play-offs: 9 September

Round 2 draw

15 September, Nyon

Round 2

First leg: 10/11 October

Second leg: 18/19 October

Group stage draw

20 October, Nyon

Group stage

Matchday 1: 14/15 November

Matchday 2: 22/23 November

Matchday 3: 13/14 December

Matchday 4: 20/21 December

Matchday 5: 24/25 January

Matchday 6: 30/31 January

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

6 February, Nyon

Quarter-finals

First leg: 19/20 March

Second leg: 27/28 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 20/21 April

Second leg: 27/28 April

Final (San Mamés, Bilbao)

24, 25 or 26 May tbc

Enter in group stage:

1 Barcelona (ESP, holders) 126.233

2 Lyon (FRA) 118.166

3 Bayern München (GER) 96.333

4 Chelsea (ENG) 81.366

CHAMPIONS PATH – Seven teams qualify for group stage

Enter in round 2:

1 Slavia Praha (CZE) 39.233

2 Rosengård (SWE) 33.399

3 Roma (ITA) 21.000

Enter in round 1:

1 St. Pölten (AUT) 30.050

2 Glasgow City (SCO) 29.100

3 BIIK-Shymkent (KAZ) 25.700

4 Benfica (POR) 22.800

5 Zürich (SUI) 22.250

6 Ajax (NED) 18.400

7 Vllaznia (ALB) 16.800

8 Spartak Subotica (SRB) 16.800

9 Anderlecht (BEL) 14.400

10 SFK 2000 Sarajevo (BIH) 13.800

11 HB Køge (DEN) 12.150

12 FC Vorskla (UKR) 12.000

13 Apollon LFC (CYP) 11.800

14 Gintra (LTU) 11.400

15 Valur (ISL) 10.200

16 Ferencváros (HUN) 9.900

17 Universitatea Olimpia Cluj (ROU) 9.600

18 Mura (SVN) 9.000

19 Dinamo-BSUPC (BLR) 7.200

20 Breznica Pljevlja (MNE) 7.200

21 Brann (NOR) 7.100

22 PAOK (GRE) 6.400

23 Osijek (CRO) 6.100

24 Flora (EST) 5.600

25 Racing FC Union Luxembourg (LUX) 5.400

26 KuPS (FIN) 5.200

27 Birkirkara (MLT) 4.800

28 Qiryat Gat (ISR) 4.600

29 SFK Rīga (LVA) 4.200

30 KÍ Klaksvík (FRO) 3.600

31 Agarista Anenii Noi (MDA) 3.600

32 Shelbourne (IRL) 3.500

33 Spartak Myjava (SVK) 3.300

34 Hajvalia (KOS) 2.900

35 Lokomotiv Stara Zagora (BUL) 2.800

36 Samegrelo (GEO) 2.000

37 GieKSa Katowice (POL) 1.900

38 Ljuboten (MKD) 1.600

39 Ankara BB Fomget (TUR) 1.500

40 Cardiff City (WAL) 1.100

41 Cliftonville (NIR) 0.900



LEAGUE PATH – Five teams qualify for group stage

Enter in round 2:

1 Wolfsburg (GER) 104.333

2 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 97.166

3 Real Madrid (ESP) 37.233

4 Sparta Praha (CZE) 27.233

5 Häcken (SWE) 22.399

6 Manchester United (ENG) 12.366

Enter in round 1:

1 Arsenal (ENG) 56.366

2 Juventus (ITA) 43.000

3 Brøndby (DEN) 29.650

4 FC Minsk (BLR) 22.200

5 Paris FC (FRA) 18.166

6 Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) 17.333

7 Levante (ESP) 17.233

8 Twente (NED) 15.300

9 Linköping (SWE) 13.399

10 Vålerenga (NOR) 12.100

11 Slovácko (CZE) 7.233

12 Sturm Graz (AUT) 6.550

13 Okzhetpes (KAZ) 5.700

14 Celtic (SCO) 5.100

15 Kryvbas (UKR) 4.000

16 Stjarnan (ISL) 3.700

• KÍ Klaksvík and Sarajevo are entering for a record 21st time (including the pre-2009 UEFA Women's Cup). Sarajevo extend their outright record to 21 straight appearances. Brøndby, after missing out last season, make a 20th entry.

• Lyon will aim for a record ninth title, having been dethroned by Chelsea in last season's quarter-finals. Eintracht Frankfurt won four titles under their previous guise of 1. FFC Frankfurt. Holders Barcelona and 2022/23 runners-up Wolfsburg are two-time champions, Arsenal have one title, while Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are the other teams that have previously reached the final.

• Arsenal and Chelsea lost in last season's semi-finals; Bayern, Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain and Roma (on debut) reached the quarters.

• Benfica, Juventus and Real Madrid, like Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern, Chelsea, Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain and Wolfsburg, aim to keep up their record of reaching the group stage every season since its 2021/22 introduction. Hoping to return after featuring in last season's group stage, along with Roma, are Rosengård, Slavia Praha, St. Pölten, Vllaznia and Zürich.

• Debuts: Ankara BB Fomget, Cliftonville, GieKSa Katowice, Kryvbas and Manchester United.

• Samegrelo previously entered as FC Nike. Mura previously entered as Pomurje.