UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Women's Champions League round 1 groups, fixtures: Arsenal, Benfica, Juventus, Frankfurt, Ajax among teams

Monday, July 24, 2023

The knockout mini-tournament semi-finals are on 6 September before the deciders three days later.

The league path groups
The league path groups UEFA

UEFA Women's Champions League round 1 starts on 6 September, marking the start of the 2023/24 season.

Round 1 is one of two rounds before the 16-team group stage, which begins in November. It is split into two paths: the champions path and the league path. In both paths, round 1 will consist of two stages, each of one-off knockout matches played in single-venue mini-tournaments: semi-finals on 6 September and finals/third-place play-offs on 9 September.

The winners of each final (11 in champions path, four in league path) will progress to round 2, which will decide the 12 teams joining holders Barcelona, Lyon, Bayern and Chelsea in the group stage.

See who enters in round 2 and group stage

All times CET

Round 1 groups

League path:

  • Sixteen teams enter at this stage: the runners-up from the associations ranked seventh to 16th and the third-placed teams from the associations ranked first to sixth.
  • They have been drawn into four knockout mini-tournaments of four teams each.
  • The winners of the four finals will progress to round 2, into which six teams have direct entry. Five group stage places will be on offer in round 2.

Group 1 (hosts: Twente)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals
Levante vs Stjarnan (13:00)
Twente vs Sturm Graz (19:00)

Saturday 9 September

Third-place match (13:30)
Final (19:30)

Group 2 (hosts: Eintracht Frankfurt)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals
Juventus vs Okzhetpes (13:00)
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Slovácko (18:30)

Saturday 9 September

Third-place match (13:00)
Final (18:30)

Group 3 (hosts: Linköping)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals
Arsenal vs Linköping (17:00)
Paris FC vs Kryvbas (21:00)

2022/23 quarter-final highlights: Arsenal 2-0 Bayern

Saturday 9 September

Third-place match (15:00)
Final (19:00)

Group 4 (hosts: Vålerenga)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals
Brøndby vs Celtic (14:00)
Minsk vs Vålerenga (20:00)

Saturday 9 September

Third-place match (14:00)
Final (20:00)

Enter in round 2:

Wolfsburg
Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid
Sparta Praha
Häcken
Manchester United

The champions path groups
The champions path groupsUEFA

Champions path:

  • 41 teams are entering at this stage: the champions of the associations ranked eighth and below.
  • They have been drawn into 11 single-venue knockout mini-tournaments: eight with four teams and three with three teams.
  • The winners of the 11 finals will progress to round 2, into which three teams have direct entry. Seven group stage places will be on offer in round 2.

Group 1 (hosts: Universitatea Olimpia Cluj)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals
Ferencváros vs Qiryat Gat (10:00)
Universitatea Olimpia Cluj vs Spartak Myjava (15:00)

Saturday 9 September

Third-place match (10:00)
Final (15:00)

Group 2 (hosts: SFK 2000 Sarajevo)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals
Vorskla vs Flora Tallinn (11:00)
SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs Osijek (17:00)

Saturday 9 September

Third-place match (11:00)
Final (17:00)

Group 3 (hosts: Mura)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals
Apollon LFC vs Ljuboten (11:00)
Mura vs Samegrelo (17:00)

Saturday 9 September

Third-place match (11:00)
Final (17:00)

Group 4 (hosts: HB Køge)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals
Spartak Subotica vs KÍ Klaksvík (15:30)
HB Køge vs KuPS Kuopio (19:00)

Saturday 9 September

Third-place match (12:30)
Final (16:00)

Group 5 (hosts: Katowice)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals
Brann vs Lokomotiv Stara Zagora (14:00)
Anderlecht vs Katowice (20:00)

Saturday 9 September

Third-place match (14:00)
Final (20:00)

Group 6 (hosts: SL Benfica)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals
BIIK-Shymkent vs SFK Rīga (15:00)
Benfica vs Cliftonville (21:00)

2022/23 group highlights: Rosengård 1-3 Benfica

Saturday 9 September

Third-place match (12:00)
Final (19:00)

Group 7 (hosts: Vllaznia)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals
Valur vs Ankara BB Fomget (10:00)
Vllaznia vs EP-Hajvalia (18:00)

Saturday 9 September

Third-place match (10:00)
Final (18:00)

Group 8 (hosts: Gintra)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals
Glasgow City vs Shelbourne (11:00)
Gintra vs Cardiff City (17:00)

Saturday 9 September

Third-place match (11:00)
Final (17:00)

Group 9 (hosts: St. Pölten)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-final
PAOK vs Racing FC Union Luxembourg (18:00)

Saturday 9 September

Final
St. Pölten vs PAOK / Racing FC Union Luxembourg (18:00)

Group 10 (hosts: Agarista Anenii Noi)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-final
Dinamo-BSUPC vs Agarista Anenii Noi (17:00)

Saturday 9 September

Final
Ajax vs Dinamo-BSUPC / Agarista Anenii Noii (17:00)

Group 11 (hosts: Birkirkara)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-final
Breznica vs Birkirkara (18:00)

Saturday 9 September

Final
Zürich vs Breznica / Birkirkara (18:00)

Enter in round 2:

Slavia Praha
Rosengård
Roma

Club facts

• KÍ Klaksvík and Sarajevo are entering for a record 21st time (including the pre-2009 UEFA Women's Cup). Sarajevo extend their outright record to 21 straight appearances. Brøndby, after missing out last season, make a 20th entry.
• Eintracht Frankfurt won four titles under their previous guise of 1. FFC Frankfurt.
• Arsenal, semi-finalists last season, were winners in 2006/07.
• Brøndby and Paris FC (as Juvisy), have previously reached the semi-finals while Glasgow City, Juventus, Linköping and Valur have been in the last eight.
• Arsenal beat Linköping in a dramatic quarter-final in 2010/11, both legs finishing as draws but the Gunners progressing on away goals after Katie Chapman's 80th-minute equaliser in Sweden (Arsenal came from behind three times in a tie that ended 3-3 on aggregate).
• Benfica and Juventus, like Arsenal, have played in both group stages since the round was introduced in 2021/22. Hoping to return after appearing in last season's group stage are St. Pölten, Vllaznia and Zürich. HB Køge were involved in the first group stage of 2020/21 but missed out a year ago.
• Debuts: Ankara BB Fomget, Cliftonville, GieKSa Katowice, Kryvbas.
• Samegrelo previously entered as FC Nike. Mura previously entered as Pomurje.

Women's Champions League top ten goals of the season

Season calendar

Round 1 (single-venue mini-tournaments)
Semi-finals: 6 September
Finals/third-place play-offs: 9 September

Round 2 draw
15 September, Nyon

Round 2
First leg: 10/11 October
Second leg: 18/19 October

Group stage draw
20 October, Nyon

Group stage
Matchday 1: 14/15 November
Matchday 2: 22/23 November
Matchday 3: 13/14 December
Matchday 4: 20/21 December
Matchday 5: 24/25 January
Matchday 6: 30/31 January

Quarter-final & semi-final draw
6 February, Nyon

Quarter-finals
First leg: 19/20 March
Second leg: 27/28 March

Semi-finals
First leg: 20/21 April
Second leg: 27/28 April

Final (San Mamés, Bilbao)
24, 25 or 26 May tbc

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday, July 24, 2023

Selected for you

Road to Bilbao: 2023/24 dates
Live 26/06/2023

Road to Bilbao: 2023/24 dates

The group stage will run between November and January, with rounds 1 and 2 also later than usual, and the Bilbao final in the last weekend of May.
All the contenders
Live 26/06/2023

All the contenders

Holders Barcelona are among 70 clubs from 48 different associations hoping to win the competition.