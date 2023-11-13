Where to watch the Women's Champions League: DAZN and YouTube live streams

Every game in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League group stage until the end of 2023 is broadcast live on streaming platform DAZN, together with YouTube.

Matches are broadcast both on DAZN, and also free on DAZN's YouTube channel throughout the world with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) – where rights include clips and highlights – and China and its territories.*

Selected games are available on YouTube in France, Germany and Spain.

The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentres and on UEFA.tv for all UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.

