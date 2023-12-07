Women's Champions League Matchday 3: What to watch out for

The 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League group stage resumes on Wednesday and Thursday. We preview the third set of games, which will then be reversed the following week.

Can Brann step up again?

Only one of the teams in the group stage had never been among the last 16 of the Women's Champions League under any format, Norway's Brann. After two games they are yet to drop a point, six clear of St. Pölten and Slavia Praha after beating a pair of sides already with group stage experience from last season.

Things get a little tougher on Wednesday, as they visit eight-team champions Lyon, who lead Brann on goal difference after scoring 11 without reply against the Czech and Austria representatives. With Eugénie Le Sommer, Ada Hegerberg and high-profile summer arrival Kadidiatou Diani also in prolific domestic form, this is a far bigger challenge than Brann have previously faced.

Brann's squad includes a Hegerberg sister of their own, Andrine, but she has been out injured since July in a year when the 2022 Norwegian champions finished fourth. They will need the likes of Amalie Eikeland, Marit Bratberg Lund, Rakel Engesvik and Larissa Crummer, who have shone in their six-game European winning run including qualifying, at their peak to challenge a Lyon team clearly focused on wining back the trophy they lost last season.

Häcken aim to keep surprising

Häcken picked up just three points in their previous group stage appearance in 2021/22, losing all their home matches. This time they have already doubled that points tally, winning 2-1 away to Paris FC then coming from behind to beat Real Madrid by the same scoreline in Gothenburg.

So in a group where Häcken began as outsiders they are top, two points ahead of Chelsea, their hosts at Stamford Bridge on Thursday. That means a reunion with her former club for in-form Blues midfielder Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, who moved to London in summer 2022 and told SVT Sport last month that Häcken were "close to my heart".

However, Chelsea are looking in determined mood in what will be Emma Hayes's last chance before leaving of finally claiming the European title, Sam Kerr's brilliant hat-trick downing Paris at Stamford Bridge last time out.

Paris pair seek solace

In the first two seasons of the group stage, it was London that had multiple representatives but this time Paris has that honour. Indeed, their performances were perhaps the headline of qualifying as Paris Saint-Germain held off the challenge of Manchester United and Paris FC brilliantly knocked out former champions Arsenal and Wolfsburg, neither of who had previously been eliminated before the quarter-finals.

Just as great a surprise, though, is the fact that neither have a point between them. PFC, after those losses to Häcken and Chelsea, need to get off the mark as they welcome Madrid, hoping at least to reproduce the quality of their high-energy performance in London, where they had the Blues worried before Kerr decided the game.

Paris Saint-Germain went down 2-0 at Ajax and then 1-0 at home to Bayern, leaving them three points adrift in Group C and making the visit of leaders Roma to Parc des Princes a real crunch tie. The two-time finalists recovered from only picking up one point in their first pair of games last season in another tough group, and Marie-Antoinette Katoto's goalscoring return from injury has been a cause for optimism along with Tabitha Chawinga's form since joining in the summer.

When are the rest of the Women's Champions League group stage games? Matchday 4: 20/21 December

Matchday 5: 24/25 January

Matchday 6: 30/31 January

Briefing notes

With Barcelona threatening to run away with Group A and Rosengård without a point, the double-header between Benfica and Frankfurt is looking pivotal. Benfica are at home on Wednesday and look to prove against the four-time champions that they can be Portugal's first quarter-finalists.

Last season St. Pölten and Slavia ended up adrift of Wolfsburg and Roma in their group; now each will be keen not to let Lyon and Brann establish a similar advantage. They also met on Matchday 3 and 4 a year ago, although the other way round with St. Pölten winning 1-0 at Slavia followed by a 1-1 draw in Austria.

Ajax's opening win against Paris Saint-Germain was a superb result, though tempered by their subsequent 3-0 loss at Roma. The Dutch champions are still only a point off the top two as they go to Bayern on Wednesday.