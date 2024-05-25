Women's Champions League top scorer: Diani pips Katoto, Bonmatí, Paralluelo

Lyon may have lost out in the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League final, but the French side's forward Kadidiatou Diani won the top scorer race for the season with eight goals.

Diani completed her haul in Lyon's 3-2 semi-final first-leg defeat of Paris Saint-Germain. Marie-Antoinette Katoto had drawn level with Diani by scoring twice to put Paris 2-0 up, but Diani restored her lead to begin a dramatic comeback that helped take Lyon to Bilbao.

Further back, Barcelona's Aitana Bonmatí buried the first goal in the final to move onto six, finishing level in third with club-mate Salma Paralluelo. Bonmatí did finish top of the assists table, however, also on six, one ahead of another Barcelona player, Caroline Graham Hansen.

Benfica's Marie Alidou and Ajax's Romée Leuchter were top scorers for the season as a whole, including qualifying, on nine goals apiece.

2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League top scorers (group stage onwards)

8 Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon)

7 Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)

6 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

6 Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)

5 Marie Alidou (Benfica)

5 Tabitha Chawinga (Paris Saint-Germain)

5 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

5 Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

5 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Most assists in the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League (group stage onwards)

6 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

5 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

4 Lucy Bronze (Barcelona)

4 Manuela Giugliano (Roma)



3 Ona Batlle (Barcelona)

3 Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona)

3 Melchie Dumornay (Lyon)

3 Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain)

3 Clàudia Pina (Barcelona)

3 Guro Reiten (Chelsea)

3 Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon)

3 Glódís Viggósdóttir (Bayern)

Most goals and assists combined in the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League (group stage onwards)

12 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

10 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

9 Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon)

9 Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)

8 Manuela Giugliano (Roma)



7 Tabitha Chawinga (Paris Saint-Germain)

7 Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

7 Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)

2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League top scorers including qualifying

9 Marie Alidou (Benfica)

9 Romée Leuchter (Ajax)

8 Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon)



7 Julie Dufour (Paris FC)

7 Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)

6 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

6 Tabitha Chawinga (Paris Saint-Germain)

6 Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)

UEFA Women's Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2023/24: Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon) 8﻿

2022/23: Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg) 9

2021/22: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) 11

UEFA Women's Champions League/UEFA Women's Cup top scorers by season (including qualifying)

2023/24: Marie Alidou (Benfica), Romée Leuchter (Ajax) 9

2022/23: Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg) 9

2021/22: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) 11

2020/21: Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona), Fran Kirby (Chelsea) 6

2019/20: Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Emueje Ogbiagbevha (Minsk), Berglind Thorvaldsdóttir (Breidablik) 10

2018/19: Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg) 8

2017/18: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 15

2016/17: Zsanett Jakabfi (Wolfsburg), Vivianne Miedema (Bayern) 8

2015/16: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 13

2014/15: Célia Šašić (Frankfurt) 14

2013/14: Milena Nikolić (ŽFK Spartak) 11

2012/13: Laura Rus (Apollon Limassol) 11

2011/12: Camille Abily, Eugénie Le Sommer (both Lyon) 9

2010/11: Inka Grings (Duisburg) 13

2009/10: Vanessa Bürki (Bayern) 11

2008/09: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 14

2007/08: Vira Dyatel (Kharkiv), Patrizia Panico (Bardolino Verona), Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 9

2006/07: Julie Fleeting (Arsenal) 9

2005/06: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 11

2004/05: Conny Pohlers (Turbine Potsdam) 14

2003/04: Maria Gstöttner (Neulengbach) 11

2002/03: Hanna Ljungberg (Umeå) 10

2001/02: Gabriela Enache (Codru Anenii Noi) 12