Women's Champions League top scorers: Diani leads Paralluelo, Alidou, Graham Hansen, Hegerberg, Kerr

Lyon's Kadidiatou Diani took an outright lead in the UEFA Women's Champions League top scorer race as her two goals in the 4-1 quarter-final second-leg win against Benfica moved her on to seven strikes in the tournament so far.

The forward now has a one-goal advantage over Barcelona's Salma Paralluelo, while Benfica's Marie Alidou, Barça's Caroline Graham Hansen, Ada Hegerberg of Lyon and Chelsea striker Sam Kerr are not far behind on five goals each.

Alidou is, however, the joint-overall top scorer for the season when including qualifying, along with Ajax's Romée Leuchter, with both having netted nine times.

Top Scorer standings

Last updated: 27 March 2024

2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League top scorers (group stage onwards)

7 Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon)

6 Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)

5 Marie Alidou (Benfica)

5 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

5 Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

5 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Most assists in the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League (group stage onwards)

5 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

5 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

4 Lucy Bronze (Barcelona)

4 Manuela Giugliano (Roma)



3 Ona Batlle (Barcelona)

3 Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain)

3 Guro Reiten (Chelsea)

3 Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon)

3 Glódís Viggósdóttir (Bayern)

Top Scorer: Sam Kerr's five Chelsea goals

Most goals and assists combined in the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League (group stage onwards)

10 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

8 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

8 Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon)

8 Manuela Giugliano (Roma)

7 Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

7 Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)

6 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)



Top Scorer: Ada Hegerberg's five Lyon goals

2023/24 Women's Champions League stats

2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League top scorers including qualifying

9 Marie Alidou (Benfica)

9 Romée Leuchter (Ajax)

7 Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon)

7 Julie Dufour (Paris FC)

6 Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)

5 Valentina Giacinti (Roma)

5 Manuela Giugliano (Roma)

5 Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

5 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

5 Kika Nazareth (Benfica)



Top Scorer: Kadidiatou Diani's five Lyon goals

UEFA Women's Champions League/UEFA Women's Cup top scorers by season (including qualifying)

2022/23: Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg) 9

2021/22: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) 11

2020/21: Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona), Fran Kirby (Chelsea) 6

2019/20: Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Emueje Ogbiagbevha (Minsk), Berglind Thorvaldsdóttir (Breidablik) 10

2018/19: Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg) 8

2017/18: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 15

2016/17: Zsanett Jakabfi (Wolfsburg), Vivianne Miedema (Bayern) 8

2015/16: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 13

2014/15: Célia Šašić (Frankfurt) 14

2013/14: Milena Nikolić (ŽFK Spartak) 11

2012/13: Laura Rus (Apollon Limassol) 11

2011/12: Camille Abily, Eugénie Le Sommer (both Lyon) 9

2010/11: Inka Grings (Duisburg) 13

2009/10: Vanessa Bürki (Bayern) 11

2008/09: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 14

2007/08: Vira Dyatel (Kharkiv), Patrizia Panico (Bardolino Verona), Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 9

2006/07: Julie Fleeting (Arsenal) 9

2005/06: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 11

2004/05: Conny Pohlers (Turbine Potsdam) 14

2003/04: Maria Gstöttner (Neulengbach) 11

2002/03: Hanna Ljungberg (Umeå) 10

2001/02: Gabriela Enache (Codru Anenii Noi) 12