Women's Champions League top scorers: Kerr, Paralluelo share lead
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Article summary
See who leads the top scorer race on Matchday 5.
Article top media content
Article body
Sam Kerr and Salma Paralluelo lead the way as UEFA Women's Champions League top scorers on five goals apiece as Matchday 5 continues.
Chelsea forward Kerr struck her fifth on Matchday 4 when she found the net away to Häcken, and Paralluelo joined her the following night with a double in Barcelona's defeat of Rosengård. However, Kerr was ruled out ahead of Matchday 5 after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in training.
Both have some way to go to catch the overall top scorer for the season including qualifying: Ajax's Romée Leuchter, whose current tally of nine goals was bolstered by efforts on Matchdays 4 and 5.
Last updated: 24 January 2024
2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League top scorers (group stage onwards)
5 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)
5 Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)
4 Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon)
4 Valentina Giacinti (Roma)
4 Manuela Giugliano (Roma)
4 Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)
3 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)
3 Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)
3 Lea Schüller (Bayern)
2 Olga Carmona (Real Madrid)
2 Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona)
2 Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea)
2 Julie Dufour (Paris FC)
2 Vanessa Gilles (Lyon)
2 Rosa Kafaji (Häcken)
2 Justine Kielland (Brann)
2 Amel Majri (Lyon)
2 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
2 Gaëtane Thiney (Paris FC)
2 Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon)
2 Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain)
2 Romée Leuchter (Ajax)
Most assists in the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League (group stage onwards)
4 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)
4 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)
3 Ona Batlle (Barcelona)
3 Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon)
3 Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain)
3 Manuela Giugliano (Roma)
2 Lucy Bronze (Barcelona)
2 Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)
2 Perle Morroni (Lyon)
2 Kika Nazareth (Benfica)
2 Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea)
2 Glódís Viggósdóttir (Bayern)
2 Hayley Raso (Real Madrid)
Most goals and assists combined in the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League (group stage onwards)
7 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)
7 Manuela Giugliano (Roma)
6 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)
6 Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)
5 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)
5 Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)
5 Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon)
5 Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain)
2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League top scorers including qualifying
9 Romée Leuchter (Ajax)
7 Julie Dufour (Paris FC)
UEFA Women's Champions League/UEFA Women's Cup top scorers by season (including qualifying)
2022/23: Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg) 9
2021/22: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) 11
2020/21: Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona), Fran Kirby (Chelsea) 6
2019/20: Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Emueje Ogbiagbevha (Minsk), Berglind Thorvaldsdóttir (Breidablik) 10
2018/19: Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg) 8
2017/18: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 15
2016/17: Zsanett Jakabfi (Wolfsburg), Vivianne Miedema (Bayern) 8
2015/16: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 13
2014/15: Célia Šašić (Frankfurt) 14
2013/14: Milena Nikolić (ŽFK Spartak) 11
2012/13: Laura Rus (Apollon Limassol) 11
2011/12: Camille Abily, Eugénie Le Sommer (both Lyon) 9
2010/11: Inka Grings (Duisburg) 13
2009/10: Vanessa Bürki (Bayern) 11
2008/09: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 14
2007/08: Vira Dyatel (Kharkiv), Patrizia Panico (Bardolino Verona), Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 9
2006/07: Julie Fleeting (Arsenal) 9
2005/06: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 11
2004/05: Conny Pohlers (Turbine Potsdam) 14
2003/04: Maria Gstöttner (Neulengbach) 11
2002/03: Hanna Ljungberg (Umeå) 10
2001/02: Gabriela Enache (Codru Anenii Noi) 12