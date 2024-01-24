Women's Champions League top scorers: Kerr, Paralluelo share lead

Sam Kerr and Salma Paralluelo lead the way as UEFA Women's Champions League top scorers on five goals apiece as Matchday 5 continues.

Chelsea forward Kerr struck her fifth on Matchday 4 when she found the net away to Häcken, and Paralluelo joined her the following night with a double in Barcelona's defeat of Rosengård. However, Kerr was ruled out ahead of Matchday 5 after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in training.

Both have some way to go to catch the overall top scorer for the season including qualifying: Ajax's Romée Leuchter, whose current tally of nine goals was bolstered by efforts on Matchdays 4 and 5.

Top Scorer standings

Last updated: 24 January 2024

2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League top scorers (group stage onwards)

5 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

5 Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)

4 Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon)

4 Valentina Giacinti (Roma)

4 Manuela Giugliano (Roma)

4 Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)

3 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

3 Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

3 Lea Schüller (Bayern)



2 Olga Carmona (Real Madrid)

2 Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona)

2 Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea)

2 Julie Dufour (Paris FC)

2 Vanessa Gilles (Lyon)

2 Rosa Kafaji (Häcken)

2 Justine Kielland (Brann)

2 Amel Majri (Lyon)

2 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

2 Gaëtane Thiney (Paris FC)

2 Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon)

2 Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain)

2 Romée Leuchter (Ajax)

Top Scorer: Sam Kerr's five Chelsea goals

Most assists in the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League (group stage onwards)

4 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

4 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

3 Ona Batlle (Barcelona)

3 Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon)

3 Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain)

3 Manuela Giugliano (Roma)

2 Lucy Bronze (Barcelona)

2 Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

2 Perle Morroni (Lyon)

2 Kika Nazareth (Benfica)

2 Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea)

2 Glódís Viggósdóttir (Bayern)

2 Hayley Raso (Real Madrid)

Top Scorer: Salma Paralluelo's five Barcelona goals

Most goals and assists combined in the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League (group stage onwards)

7 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

7 Manuela Giugliano (Roma)

6 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

6 Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)

5 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

5 Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

5 Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon)

5 Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain)

2023/24 Women's Champions League stats

2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League top scorers including qualifying

9 Romée Leuchter (Ajax)

7 Julie Dufour (Paris FC)

UEFA Women's Champions League/UEFA Women's Cup top scorers by season (including qualifying)

2022/23: Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg) 9

2021/22: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) 11

2020/21: Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona), Fran Kirby (Chelsea) 6

2019/20: Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Emueje Ogbiagbevha (Minsk), Berglind Thorvaldsdóttir (Breidablik) 10

2018/19: Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg) 8

2017/18: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 15

2016/17: Zsanett Jakabfi (Wolfsburg), Vivianne Miedema (Bayern) 8

2015/16: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 13

2014/15: Célia Šašić (Frankfurt) 14

2013/14: Milena Nikolić (ŽFK Spartak) 11

2012/13: Laura Rus (Apollon Limassol) 11

2011/12: Camille Abily, Eugénie Le Sommer (both Lyon) 9

2010/11: Inka Grings (Duisburg) 13

2009/10: Vanessa Bürki (Bayern) 11

2008/09: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 14

2007/08: Vira Dyatel (Kharkiv), Patrizia Panico (Bardolino Verona), Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 9

2006/07: Julie Fleeting (Arsenal) 9

2005/06: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 11

2004/05: Conny Pohlers (Turbine Potsdam) 14

2003/04: Maria Gstöttner (Neulengbach) 11

2002/03: Hanna Ljungberg (Umeå) 10

2001/02: Gabriela Enache (Codru Anenii Noi) 12