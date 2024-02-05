adidas unveils official 2023/24 Women's Champions League final match ball

The official adidas match ball for the knockout stages and final of the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League has been revealed.

The UWCL Pro Ball Bilbao captures the spirit of the vibrant city on Spain's north coast, venue for the final on 25 May. It embraces the disruptive urban geometries, while the traditional star pattern incorporates the iconic shapes of Bilbao's architecture and the San Mamés Stadium's unique motif.

Road to Bilbao Quarter-finals: 19/10 & 27/28 March

Semi-finals: 20/12 & 27/28 April

Final: Saturday 25 May

The ball features a wide range of adidas performance technology. There's the innovative PRISMA surface texture which offers players greater precision. The outer texture coating – used on all official Women's Champions League match balls – provides secure grip and complete control. The seamless, thermally-bonded construction delivers ultimate performance.

The UWCL Pro Ball Bilbao will be used from the quarter-finals onwards and is available to purchase in adidas stores and online here.