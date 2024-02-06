Women's Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw: Brann-Barcelona, Benfica-Lyon, Ajax-Chelsea, Häcken-Paris

The ties have been set for the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals after the draw was made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon by former England striker Jodie Taylor and UEFA managing director of women's football Nadine Kessler.

Road to Bilbao: Quarter-final and semi-final ties Quarter-finals (19/20 & 27/28 March) Brann vs Barcelona

Benfica vs Lyon

Ajax vs Chelsea

Häcken vs Paris Saint-Germain Exact schedule tbc Semi-finals (20/21 & 27/28 April) 1: Brann/Barcelona vs Ajax/Chelsea

2: Benfica/Lyon vs Häcken/Paris Saint-Germain Final (25 May, San Mamés, Bilbao) Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2

Holders Barcelona are up against Brann, who have reached their debu quarter-final at only their second attempt. Record eight-time winners Lyon face Benfica, the first Portuguese team to make this stage.

Ajax, who finished above Bayern and Roma in their group to also get to the last eight for the first time meet Chelsea, aiming to claim the trophy in Emma Hayes's last season in charge. Häcken, who last reached the quarter-finals more than a decade ago, take on two-time runners-up Paris Saint-Germain.

Also drawn were the semi-finals, with potential ties including a rematch of the 2022/23 last-four encounter between eventual champions Barcelona and Chelsea, as well as another possible meeting between Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain.

Meet the quarter-finalists

Can teams add new signings for the Women's Champions League quarter-finals?

As of the quarter-finals, a club may register a maximum of three new eligible players for the remaining matches in the current competition. Such registration must be completed by 14 March (24:00 CET) at the latest.

Any or all of the players from the above quota of three may have been fielded by another club in round 1, round 2 or the group stage.

For full details, see Article 46 of the competition regulations.

Where can you watch the Women's Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals?

Games in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League are broadcast live and free on streaming platform DAZN, together with selected matches on YouTube.

See full details of where to watch the games where you are.