Guess the UEFA Women's Champions League winners with our Bracket
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Article summary
Guess the winner of each tie from the quarter-finals to the final.
Article top media content
Article body
Guess your way to the trophy podium with the UEFA Women's Champions League Bracket, presented by Euronics.
Your challenge is to guess the winner of each tie from the quarter-finals to the final. The game is free to play and can be accessed here. Log in or sign up to save your predictions, track your score and share with your friends.