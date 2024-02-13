UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Guess the UEFA Women's Champions League winners with our Bracket

Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Guess the winner of each tie from the quarter-finals to the final.

Who will win the ties?
Who will win the ties? UEFA

Guess your way to the trophy podium with the UEFA Women's Champions League Bracket, presented by Euronics.

Create your Bracket now

Your challenge is to guess the winner of each tie from the quarter-finals to the final. The game is free to play and can be accessed here. Log in or sign up to save your predictions, track your score and share with your friends.

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024