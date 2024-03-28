Paris Saint Germain 3-0 Häcken (agg: 5-1): Hosts surge to semi-finals

Tabitha Chawinga's powerful opener, Korbin Albert's spectacular effort from distance and Marie-Antoinette Katoto's precise header earned Paris Saint Germain a 3-0 victory over Häcken in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg at the Parc des Princes.

Key moments 11': Falk stops Katoto shot at near post

27': Powerful Chawinga strike opens scoring

50': Falk makes inspired save to deny Katoto

70': Albert doubles lead in spectacular fashion

74': Katoto pounces on Karchaoui cross to score

Match in brief: Paris purr in emphatic win

Halting Paris' serene home form may have seemed a daunting prospect, but a Häcken side noted for their resilience looked undeterred by the challenge of overturning their 2-1 first-leg deficit.

The hosts did most of the early running, though, going close in front of their passionate fans when Amalie Vangsgaard broke free on the right and sent a low pass into the path of Marie-Antoinette Katoto, whose fierce drive on the turn was diverted behind by goalkeeper Jennifer Falk at her near post.

Chawinga scored the decisive late goal in Paris' first-leg win, and their clinical top scorer showed her speed and potency again to give her side a two-goal advantage in the tie, gliding inside the box and powering a fierce finish into the far corner of Falk's net to ease their lingering nerves.

Spearheaded by 16-year-old Felicia Schröder and with the dangerous Rosa Kafaji scheming behind, the Swedish side showed neat approach play without unduly threatening their far more experienced opponents, whose dominance increased once the action resumed.

Paris goalkeeper Katarzyna Kiedrzynek was rarely tested UEFA via Getty Images

Falk denied Katoto in one of several impressive saves, but there was no stopping Albert's magnificent drive from distance to make it 2-0, the ball soaring into the roof of the net to put Les Parisiennes firmly on course for a seventh semi-final appearance.

Katoto embellished the scoreline 16 minutes from time, arriving first to expertly flick in Sakina Karchaoui's cross and set up an all-French semi-final against eight-time champions Lyon.

Visa Player of the Match: Grace Geyoro (Paris)

Geyoro receives her Player of the Match award UEFA via Getty Images

Alex Clementson, match reporter

Paris came under pressure in the first 20 minutes, but Chawinga's opener seemed to settle any nerves. From then on, the home side produced a performance of consummate professionalism, sprinkled with some sensational goals. Coach Prêcheur will be ecstatic, but he'll be preaching vigilance ahead of a double-header against domestic rivals Lyon in the semi-finals. As for Häcken, they can exit with their heads held high.

Reaction

Jocelyn Prêcheur, Paris head coach:"It was a good game; there are many reasons to be satisfied. A clean sheet, three goals, no injuries – it's almost the perfect story. We know Lyon pretty well. We're very happy about facing them again, especially here at the Parc des Princes. Last time, they beat us here – so we're waiting for our opportunity to get revenge. Of course, we know it's going to be hard. We're very excited and motivated to face them."

Four of the seven semi-finals Paris have played in have been against Lyon UEFA via Getty Images

Katarzyna Kiedrzynek, Paris goalkeeper: "It was important for us to win today's match. Honestly, we're really proud to have scored, won and qualified, because it wasn't easy. We've played Lyon so many times, so I think it'll be a great game. They played really well against Benfica."

Mak Lind, Häcken head coach:"Paris were good today; they have high-quality players. We had some chances in the first half but didn't have enough quality to score the goals that were needed. When they made it 1-0 it was tough for us – and then they score a stunner to make it 2-0. If we look back on our entire campaign, we can be really proud. We've competed against really good teams. To be in the final eight to qualify, that's something we can be really proud of."

Rosa Kafaji, Häcken midfielder:"I feel like this was just the beginning for me. It was nice to play in the Champions League. It's been a journey for me and my team and I'm really proud of all of us. Hopefully, we can win the Champions League next time."



Key stats

Chawinga has scored eight times in her last ten starts for her club.

Only Lyon's Kadidiatou Diani (7) and Barcelona's Salma Paralluelo (6) have scored more than Katoto (5) in this season's competition. ﻿

This was Paris' first clean sheet in 14 European games.

The French contenders have won seven of their last nine quarter-final ties in pursuit of a maiden title.

Four of their last five Champions League matches have ended in victory (D1).

They are unbeaten in 22 matches in all competitions (W18), prevailing in each of their last 11 home games.

Paris vs Lyon is about to become the most played fixture in the history of the competition UEFA via Getty Images

Line-ups

Paris: Kiedrzynek; Le Guilly (Elimbi Gilbert 85), Gaetino, De Almeida, Karchaoui (Ebayilin 90+2); Geyoro, Baltimore (Fazer 81), Albert; Vangsgaard (Traore 81), Katoto, Chawinga (Folquet 90+2)

Häcken: Falk; Wijk, Rybrink, Luik, Junttila Nelhage; Fossdalsá, Curmark (Grant 79); Bergström (Kosola 72), Kafaji (Csiki 79), Jusu Bah (Nildén 72); Schröder (Larisey 65)