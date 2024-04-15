Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, line-ups

Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain meet in the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg on Saturday 20 April at OL Stadium.

Lyon vs Paris at a glance When: Saturday 20 April (19:00 CET kick-off)

Where: OL Stadium, Décines

What: UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg

How to follow: Build-up can be found here

Second leg: Sunday 28 April (16:00 CET kick-off), Parc des Princes, Paris

What do you need to know

Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain meet for the fourth time in the Champions League semi-finals, and when they kick off o Saturday it will be the 11th game between the two in Europe, becoming the most played match in UEFA women's competition history.

The three previous Champions League semi-finals have all gone Lyon's way (in each case followed by them lifting the trophy). OL have generally had the upper hand on the domestic stage too, with four wins in a row before their 1-1 league draw at OL Stadium in February, the capital side denied by a 90th-minute own goal.

2022 semi-final first-leg highlights: Lyon 3-2 Paris

The last time Paris won away to Lyon was the 2-1 comeback win in the second leg of their 2020/21 quarter-final, taking them through on away goals (something that cannot happen this time). The fact that Paris's last win over 90 minutes at Lyon before that was in 2014, also in the Champions League, adds emphasis to OL's dominance.

As if that was not enough, this season's Women's Champions League top scorer with seven goals is Lyon's Kadidiatou Diani, a summer transfer from Paris, where she was similarly prolific. She is far from the only former Paris player in the Lyon squad, though Sakina Karchaoui moved the other way in 2021. Judging by these sides' last few European encounters, their latest tussle should be tense indeed.

Lyon vs Paris in Europe 2021/22 semi-finals: Lyon 3-2/2-1 Paris (agg: 5-3) 2020/21 quarter-finals: Paris 0-1/2-1 Lyon (agg: 2-2, Paris win on away goals) 2019/20 semi-finals: Paris 0-1 Lyon (Bilbao) 2016/17 final: Lyon 0-0aet, 7-6pens Paris (Cardiff) 2015/16 semi-finals: Lyon 7-0/1-0 Paris (agg: 8-0) 2014/15 round of 16: Paris 1-1/1-0 Lyon (agg: 2-1) First-named team at home in opening leg of two-legged ties

Form guide

Lyon

Last six games: WWWWWW

Last match: Saint-Étienne 1-6 Lyon, 14/04, league

Where they stand: 1st in D1 Féminine

Watch all Lyon's goals so far

Paris Saint-Germain

Last six games: DWWWWW

Last match: Guingamp 3-3 Paris, 13/04, league

Where they stand: 2nd in D1 Féminine, French Cup final

Where to watch Streaming platform DAZN is removing its paywall to the largest portfolio of women's football worldwide, including the UEFA Women's Champions League. This will drive audience growth and provide a new global home for women's football, offering greater access to games, content and the international women's football community. Selected matches are also streamed free on DAZN's YouTube channel throughout the world with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) – where rights include clips and highlights – and China and its territories. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentres and on UEFA.tv for selected UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.

Possible line-ups

Lyon: Endler; Carpenter, Mbock Bathy, Gilles, Bacha; Van de Donk, Horan, Däbritz; Diani, Le Sommer, Cascarino [Le Sommer and Cascarino went off injured in the international on 9 April when I am writing this but keeping them in for now as not sure if serious]

Paris: Kiedrzynek; Le Guilly, Gaetino, De Almeida, Karchaoui; Geyoro, Baltimore, Albert; Vangsgaard, Katoto, Chawinga

Paris' road to the semi-finals: Every goal

View from the camps

Jocelyn Prêcheur, Paris coach: "We're growing a lot. I don't think we're anything like the team we were in September. So we have to keep going in that direction. And once again, we'll prepare well for these matches

"I'm happy to be playing Lyon because it means we'll be playing them again at the Parc [in the second leg]. I hope this will be an opportunity to put things right and get a bit of revenge on them. And why not topple them in this semi-final?"

More to follow.