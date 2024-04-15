Barcelona vs Chelsea Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, line-ups

Barcelona and Chelsea meet in the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg on Saturday 20 April at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Barcelona vs Chelsea at a glance When: Saturday 20 April (13:30 CET kick-off)

Where: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys﻿, Barcelona

What: UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg

How to follow: Build-up can be found here

Second leg: Saturday 27 April (18:30 CET kick-off), Stamford Bridge, London

What do you need to know

A year on from Barcelona pipping Chelsea in the semi-finals on their way to regaining the title in Eindhoven, the pair are matched again one step from the Bilbao decider. Last season an early Caroline Graham Hansen stunner in the Stamford Bridge first leg was the key to Barcelona's progress, despite Chelsea drawing 1-1 at Camp Nou, a much tighter tie than the 2021 Gothenburg final, a 4-0 Blaugana victory with all the goals before half-time.

This time Barcelona are at home first, and with Camp Nou being renovated will play their second match at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, where they beat Real Madrid 5-0 in a November Liga F match. That is a pretty typical result in a season where the Champions League holders have seldom looked like losing and with several players in rich goalscoring form, not least the hero of the 2023 semi-final, Graham Hansen.

2023 semi-final second-leg highlights: Barcelona 1-1 Chelsea

This is Barcelona coach Jonatan Giráldez's last campaign in charge before departing for a job in the United States and the same is of course true of Chelsea manager Emma Hayes, who is missing only the Champions League trophy from her 12 years in charge (partly 'thanks' to the Blaugrana). Recent cup disappointments mean that Hayes can no longer bow out with the same quadruple she won as Gunners assistant manager in 2006/07, but a double of European and English league titles remains very much on.

This has been done despite a constant injury list with Sam Kerr, Mia Fishel and Aniek Nouwen current long-term absentees while defenders Millie Bright and Maren Mjelde also remain out. Key to Chelsea's European progress this season has been their away form, the impressive group victories at Häcken and Paris FC topped by the 3-0 quarter-final first-leg win at Ajax, who had previously beaten Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern and Roma at Johan Cruijff ArenA.

Barcelona vs Chelsea in Europe 2022/23 semi-finals: Chelsea 0-1/1-1 Barcelona (agg: 1-2) 2020/21 final: Chelsea 0-4 Barcelona (Gothenburg) First-named team at home in opening leg of two-legged ties

Form guide

Barcelona

Last six games: WWWWWW

Last match: Barcelona 5-1 Villarreal, 13/04. league

Where they stand: 1st in Liga F, Copa de la Reina final

Barcelona's road to the semi-finals: Every goal

Chelsea

Last six games: LLDWWW

Last match: Manchester United 2-1 Chelsea, 14/04, FA Cup semi-final

Next match: Chelsea vs Aston Villa, 17/04, league

Where they stand: 2nd in FA Women's Super League

Where to watch Streaming platform DAZN is removing its paywall to the largest portfolio of women's football worldwide, including the UEFA Women's Champions League. This will drive audience growth and provide a new global home for women's football, offering greater access to games, content and the international women's football community. Selected matches are also streamed free on DAZN's YouTube channel throughout the world with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) – where rights include clips and highlights – and China and its territories. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentres and on UEFA.tv for selected UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.

Possible line-ups

Barcelona: Cata Coll; Bronze, Paredes, Engen, Rolfö; Bonmatí, Walsh, Alexia Putellas; Graham Hansen, Brugts, Caldentey

Chelsea: Hampton; Périsset, Carter, Buchanan, Lawrence; Cuthbert, Leupolz; Rytting Kaneryd, James, Reiten; Ramírez

Watch all Chelsea's goals so far

View from the camps

Jonatan Giráldez, Barcelona coach: "[Hayes] has done a magnificent job at [Chelsea]. The next [manager] will have the bar set very high because she has done amazing things. She will hope to go out with a Champions League, but we are here to try and make sure that doesn't happen and to bring it home, which is our objective.

"Chelsea are a great side and the club have invested in the women's game in recent years -- and it shows. They've done well in the Champions League and are in great form, but so are we."

More to follow.