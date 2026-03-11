2026 Women's Champions League final: Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo

The 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League season will conclude on Saturday 23 May, when the final takes place at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway.

The final will be the first UEFA women's club decider to be played in Norway, and will take place at the regular home of the Norway women's and men's national teams.

Where is the 2026 Women's Champions League final?

The showpiece of the 25th edition of the competition will be held at Oslo's Ullevaal Stadion, which opened in 1926 and has been renovated on several occasions since.

The stadium has hosted the UEFA Women's EURO final twice, including the 1987 showpiece won by hosts Norway, who defeated Sweden 2-1 to lift their first European trophy. Ullevaal Stadion was the venue for the final for a second time in 1997, when Germany beat Italy 2-0 to be crowned champions.

Norway also hosted the 2016 men's UEFA Super Cup, in which Real Madrid beat Sevilla 3-2 after extra time, at Lerkendal Stadion in Trondheim.

How to watch the Women's Champions League final

Details of where to watch upcoming Women's Champions League matches can be found here, where information about the final will appear in due course.

Women's Champions League 2024/25 final highlights: Arsenal 1-0 Barcelona

Will there be extra time and penalties in the Women's Champions League final?

If scores are level at the end of normal time, two 15-minute periods of extra time will be played. If one of the teams scores more goals than the other during extra time, that team are declared the winners. If scores remain level after extra time, the winners are determined by a penalty shoot-out.

What do the winners receive?

The Women's Champions League trophy is 60cm in height, 10kg in weight and made of sterling silver. Its spiralling arms and the central body symbolise dynamism and strength.

The 2025/26 winners also gain a place in the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League.

The UEFA Women's Champions League trophy UEFA via Getty Images

What is the schedule to decide the finalists?

Following the conclusion of the competition's first-ever league phase, the bracket for the knockout phase of the Women's Champions League was set at the knockout phase draw on 18 December 2025.

Fixtures and results

How can Women's Champions League final tickets be purchased?

Ticket sales for the final will not start before mid-March 2026, and will be available exclusively via UEFA.com/tickets.

When and where will the other 2026 finals be held?

2026 Europa League final: Beşiktaş Park, Istanbul on Wednesday 20 May

2026 Conference League final: RB Arena, Leipzig on Wednesday 27 May

2026 Champions League final: Puskás Aréna, Budapest on Saturday 30 May

* The two-legged 2026 Women’s Europa Cup final will be played on 25 or 26 April and 2 or 3 May, with each finalist hosting a fixture. Dates and venues will be determined after the semi-finals are completed.