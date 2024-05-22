Oslo to stage 2026 Women's Champions League final

Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway, has been appointed to host the UEFA Women's Champions League final in 2026 by the UEFA Executive Committee.

Upcoming UEFA Women's Champions League final venues 2024: Estadio de San Mamés, Bilbao

2025: Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon

2026: Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo

The final will be the first UEFA women's club decider to be played in Norway, although Ullevaal – opened in 1926 and renovated on several occasions since – staged the UEFA Women's EURO final in both 1987 and 1997. It is the regular home of the Norway women's and men's national teams. The 2016 men's UEFA Super Cup was previously held in Norway, in Trondheim.