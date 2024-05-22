UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Oslo to stage 2026 Women's Champions League final

Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, has been appointed to host the UEFA Women's Champions League final in 2026.

Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo
Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo UEFA via Getty Images

Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway, has been appointed to host the UEFA Women's Champions League final in 2026 by the UEFA Executive Committee.

Upcoming UEFA Women's Champions League final venues

2024: Estadio de San Mamés, Bilbao
2025: Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon
2026: Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo

The final will be the first UEFA women's club decider to be played in Norway, although Ullevaal – opened in 1926 and renovated on several occasions since – staged the UEFA Women's EURO final in both 1987 and 1997. It is the regular home of the Norway women's and men's national teams. The 2016 men's UEFA Super Cup was previously held in Norway, in Trondheim.

New format and competition

From 2025/26, there will be a new format for UEFA women's club competition.

The new Women's Champions League format will include a single-league stage featuring 18 teams (up from the current 16 in the group stage). The top four sides in the league will qualify automatically for the quarter-finals, while the teams finishing in 5th to 12th place will compete in a two-legged knockout phase play-off to secure their path to the last eight. From the quarter-finals onwards, the competition will follow its existing format of knockout rounds leading to the final staged at a neutral venue selected by UEFA.

For the first time, UEFA will also organise a second women's club competition, meaning new teams can test themselves against European opposition, and some teams who are eliminated in the early rounds of the Women's Champions League will have a second shot at glory.

