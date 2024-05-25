Where the Women's Champions League final was won and lost: Barcelona 2-0 Lyon

Barcelona are champions of Europe once again after beating Lyon 2-0 in Bilbao to win their third title.

The teams and our reporters look back on the game.

Where did the coaches and players think the final was decided?

Barcelona coach Jonatan Giráldez lifts the Women's Champions League trophy Getty Images

Jonatan Giráldez, Barcelona coach: "We did an amazing job, with the ball and without. We suffered in the closing minutes as Lyon put pressure on, but I'm very proud of all of them. When I decided in December to leave at the end of the season, people thought the team's performances might dip. We showed that wasn't the case today. An amazing performance, and a deserved victory today."

Sonia Bompastor, Lyon coach: "The disappointment is great, and losing a final is very hard, but Barça played a great game. We would have needed to play a perfect game to win, but our lack of offensive efficiency has cost us. Defensively, we needed a higher and more aggressive block in order to stop Barcelona from playing, controlling the game and having possession. We did it at times but, when we managed to do so, we didn't kill it off and weren't clinical in front of their goal."

Daniëlle van de Donk, Lyon midfielder: "It's a shame we didn't create enough. Barcelona overtook the game, and they deserved the win. I play more as a No10 and Lindsey (Horan) more as a No6. We were a bit low in the midfield so couldn't get the press right and that is usually our strength. Credit to Barcelona, they did amazingly. I wish we could have pressed them a bit more; I think that could have made a difference."

Where did our reporters think the final was decided?

The brilliance of Barcelona's Aitana Bonmatí ultimately proved decisive Getty Images

Graham Hunter, Barcelona reporter:

Perhaps the coaches will teach us otherwise, perhaps their privileged football minds saw this differently. But if we try to judge where the match was won and lost, then something has to be said for "Who dares wins."

OL were super and blunted a lot of what makes Barcelona special. That is, until there was a tiny gap. Until Mariona Caldentey, dropping into midfield like she did in last season's final, used lovely technique to flip the ball into Aitana Bonmatí's path. Then, it was about daring, about a spark, about impish certainty that risking a run past opponents might produce gold. And it did.

Tactics are great, but sometimes creative magic does the job. Sometimes twice.

Vanessa Tomaszewski, Lyon reporter:

Lyon started their final with strong pressing to put pressure on their opponents, but Barcelona, and Caroline Graham Hansen, in particular, gradually took control of possession. Just as Damaris Egurrola was beginning to dominate the play in the middle for Lyon, Bonmatí dealt a hammer blow by opening the scoring.

Indecisive offensive choices, lost balls and spaces left open ultimately offered too many opportunities to Barcelona, and Lyon were punished as a result. The introduction of Ada Hegerberg, who has the experience of scoring in Champions League finals, revived some hope for OL, but Alexia Putellas's late strike ended the game as a contest.