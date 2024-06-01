UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Melchie Dumornay wins fan vote for best goal of the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League

Saturday, June 1, 2024

Lyon's Melchie Dumornay has won the fan vote for goal of the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League season.

Melchie Dumornay's superb strike for Lyon against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their semi-final tie has been voted goal of the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League in a fan poll.

The poll featured the top ten goals of the 2023/24 competition as selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel, which were then put to a vote.

1 Melchie Dumornay (Lyon 3-2 Paris Saint-Germain) – Semi-final first leg, 20/04/24 (5th in panel's list)

2 Marie Alidou (Benfica 1-0 Frankfurt) – Group stage Matchday 3, 13/12/23 (9th in panel's list)

3 Erin Cuthbert (Barcelona 0-1 Chelsea) – Semi-final first leg, 20/04/24 (7th in panel's list)

