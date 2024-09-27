Women's Champions League group stage draw made

The 2024/25 UEFA Women's Champions League group stage draw has been made by UEFA managing director of women's football Nadine Kessler and two-time competition winner Fatmire Alushi.

Group stage draw Group A

Lyon (FRA)

Wolfsburg (GER)

Roma (ITA)

Galatasaray (TUR) Group B

Chelsea (ENG)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Twente (NED)

Celtic (SCO) Group C

Bayern München (GER)

Arsenal (ENG)

Juventus (ITA)

Vålerenga (NOR) Group D

Barcelona (ESP, holders)

Manchester City (ENG)

St. Pölten (AUT)

Hammarby (SWE)

Holders Barcelona will take on two group stage newcomers in Manchester City (who reached the semi-finals in a previous format) and debutants Hammarby, plus experienced Austrian champions St. Pölten.

Among the rivals in a very tough Group A, meanwhile, are Lyon and Wolfsburg, who have met in four finals as well as several other rounds over the years, with Roma and trailblazing Galatasaray also involved.

Bayern fell in a very tough Group C last year and they are back in that pool, set for another challenging campaign when they face Arsenal, Juventus (who knocked out Paris Saint-Germain) and Vålerenga. In Group B, lastly, Chelsea take on Real Madrid for the third group stage running, joined by Twente and Celtic.

Fixtures will be confirmed on Saturday morning. This is the last group stage under the current format before the change to an 18-team league phase next season, with the further addition of a second UEFA women's club competition.

Match dates

Matchday 1: 8/9 October

Matchday 2: 16/17 October

Matchday 3: 12/13 November

Matchday 4: 20/21 November

Matchday 5: 11/12 December

Matchday 6: 17/18 December

Kick-off times: 18:30 CET/18:45 CET or 20:45 CET/21:00 CET.

Team guide

Holders Barcelona are joined by fellow former champions Arsenal, Lyon and Wolfsburg.

Chelsea are former runners-up, while Bayern and Man City are past semi-finalists. Juventus, Real Madrid and Roma have made the last eight.

Barcelona, Bayern, Chelsea, Lyon and Real Madrid have reached the group stage in all four seasons since the round was introduced in 2021/22. Roma and St. Pölten are in for the third year in a row and Juventus and Wolfsburg for the third time overall.

Celtic, Man City, Twente, Vålerenga and competition debutants Galatasaray and Hammarby are in the group stage for the first time under this format.

Celtic and Galatasaray are the first teams from Scotland and Türkiye respectively to reach the group stage. Other than debut pair Galatasaray and Hammarby, Celtic and Vålerenga are the only clubs who have never previously been among the last 16 in any format.

England is the third nation to have three teams in a group stage after Germany (Wolfsburg, Bayern and Hoffenheim) in 2021/22 and France (Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain and Paris FC) in 2023/24. London has two teams (Arsenal and Chelsea) in the group stage for the third time after 2021/22 and 2022/23, emulated only by Paris in 2023/24.

UEFA Women's Champions League knockout calendar

The top two teams in each group progress to the quarter-finals.

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

7 February, Nyon

Quarter-finals

First leg: 18/19 March

Second leg: 26/27 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 19/20 April

Second leg: 26/27 April

Final (Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon)

23, 24 or 25 May tbc