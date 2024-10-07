Where to watch the Women's Champions League: Free on DAZN, YouTube live streams

Matches in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League will be broadcast live and free on streaming platform DAZN and their YouTube channel throughout the world with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), where rights sit with beIN MENA, and China and its territories.*

Watch free on DAZN

The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentres and on UEFA.tv, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.

DAZN channels

YouTube channel

Austria: DAZN 2, DAZN 4, DAZN 5, DAZN RISE, DAZN HELDINNEN

Belgium: DAZN 1

France: DAZN 1

Germany: DAZN 2, DAZN 4, DAZN 5, DAZN RISE, DAZN HELDINNEN

Italy: ZONA DAZN

Spain: DAZN 1

Switzerland: DAZN 2, DAZN 4, DAZN 5, DAZN RISE, DAZN HELDINNEN

UK: DAZN

beIN channels

Middle East and North Africa: beIN

* The People's Republic of China, the Special Administrative Region of Hong Kong, the Special Administrative Region of Macau and Chinese Taipei (Taiwan)