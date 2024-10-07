UEFA Women's Champions League Live football scores & stats
Where to watch the Women's Champions League: Free on DAZN, YouTube live streams

Monday, October 7, 2024

The 2024/25 UEFA Women's Champions League will be streamed live and free on DAZN and YouTube.

Matches in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League will be broadcast live and free on streaming platform DAZN and their YouTube channel throughout the world with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), where rights sit with beIN MENA, and China and its territories.*

The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentres and on UEFA.tv, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.

Become a subscriber to DAZN's dedicated Women's Football YouTube channel – where all matches and content are shown.

DAZN channels

  • YouTube channel
  • Austria: DAZN 2, DAZN 4, DAZN 5, DAZN RISE, DAZN HELDINNEN
  • Belgium: DAZN 1
  • France: DAZN 1
  • Germany: DAZN 2, DAZN 4, DAZN 5, DAZN RISE, DAZN HELDINNEN
  • Italy: ZONA DAZN
  • Spain: DAZN 1
  • Switzerland: DAZN 2, DAZN 4, DAZN 5, DAZN RISE, DAZN HELDINNEN
  • UK: DAZN

beIN channels

  • Middle East and North Africa: beIN

* The People's Republic of China, the Special Administrative Region of Hong Kong, the Special Administrative Region of Macau and Chinese Taipei (Taiwan)

