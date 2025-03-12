Real Madrid vs Arsenal Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, possible line-ups

Real Madrid and Arsenal meet in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday 18 March at Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano.

Real Madrid vs Arsenal at a glance When: Tuesday 18 March (18:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano, Madrid

What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg

Second leg: Wednesday 26 March (21:00 CET kick-off), Arsenal Stadium, London

What do you need to know?

Madrid reached the quarter-finals in their debut campaign in 2021/22, losing to Barcelona, and are now back after two consecutive group stage exits. Both of those were to Chelsea and Madrid began their group campaign this time with a third away loss in London, but then put together a four-game winning run against Celtic and Twente to progress.

Arsenal are in a joint-record 16th quarter-final and, like Madrid, bounced back from a Matchday 1 defeat (5-2 at Bayern) and ended up overtaking the German team for first place. Those five group wins came after Renée Slegers took over as interim coach and she is now in permanent charge as Arsenal seek to reach an eighth semi-final.

The Gunners' squad includes two former Barcelona players, Mariona Caldentey and Laia Codina, who both have perfect career records against the Spanish capital outfit (though new Arsenal signing Chloe Kelly has unhappy memories of a 2022/23 round 1 final loss at Madrid with her parent club Man City). Caroline Weir of Madrid first came to England from Scotland to play for Arsenal between 2013 and 2015, while Signe Bruun will remember a 2020 quarter-final against the Gunners well, when she scored Paris Saint-Germain's winner.

Meet the quarter-finalists

Form guide

Real Madrid

Last six games: WLWWWW

Last match: Sevilla 0-4 Real Madrid, 09/03, Liga F

Next match: Real Madrid vs Barcelona (agg 0-5), 12/03, Copa de la Reina semi-final second leg

Where they stand: 2nd in Liga F, Copa de la Reina semi-finals

Women's Champions League: Real Madrid's 2024/25 group stage goals

Arsenal

Last six games: LWWWLW

Last match: Arsenal 0-1 Liverpool, 09/03, Women's FA Cup quarter-finals

Next match: Everton vs Arsenal, 14/03, Women's Super League

Where they stand: 3rd in Women's Super League

Where to watch Matches in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League will be broadcast live and free on streaming platform DAZN throughout the world with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), where rights sit with beIN MENA, and China and its territories. Selected matches are also streamed free on DAZN's YouTube channel. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentres and on UEFA.tv for selected UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.

Squad changes

Real Madrid

In: TBC

Out: TBC

Arsenal

In: TBC

Out: TBC

Women's Champions League: Arsenal 2024/25 group stage goals

Possible starting line-ups

Real Madrid: Misa; Antônia, Lakrar, María Méndez, Olga Carmona; Toletti, Angeldahl; Caciedo, Weir, Athenea del Castillo; Bruun

Arsenal: Van Domselaar; Fox, Williamson, Catley, McCabe; Little, Wälti; Mead, Maanum, Mariona Caldentey; Russo

Bracket Predictor

View from the camps

