Bayern München vs Lyon Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, possible line-ups
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg between Bayern München and Lyon.
Bayern München and Lyon meet in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday 18 March at FC Bayern Campus.
Bayern München vs Lyon at a glance
When: Tuesday 18 March (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: FC Bayern Campus, Munich
What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg
How to follow: Build-up can be found here
Second leg: Wednesday 26 March (18:45 CET kick-off), OL Stadium, Décines
What do you need to know?
These teams have previously met in a quarter-final, when the 2019/20 last eight onwards was reformatted into a one-venue tournament due to COVID and Lyon defeated Bayern 2-1 in Bilbao on their way to lifting the trophy for the fifth straight year and seventh overall. The eighth title-winning campaign two years later also featured Lyon versus Bayern, the teams meeting in the 2021/22 group stage and exchanging home wins.
Under new coach Joe Montemurro, last season's runners-up Lyon managed six wins out of six in a group for the first time this season, including two defeats of Wolfsburg, and have since signed Brazil defender Tarciane. Bayern started the group stage in style when Pernille Harder's hat-trick helped them defeat Arsenal 5-2. Harder (who scored in but lost the 2018 final against Lyon when she was at Wolfsburg) was to finish as group stage top scorer, but Arsenal overhauled Bayern for first place.
They are facing former Bayern player Sara Däbritz, who helped them to the first of their two semi-finals in 2018/19, when Carolin Simon was at Lyon prior to moving to Munich and scoring against OL in 2020. Bayern goalkeeper Maria-Luisa Grohs, who underwent surgery on a malignant tumour in December, has now returned. Lyon's Lindsey Horan is now known as Heaps after her December marriage.
Form guide
Bayern
Last six games: WWWWWW
Last match: Köln 0-3 Bayern, 09/03, Frauen Bundesliga
Next match: Bayern vs Wolfsburg, 14/03, Frauen Bundesliga
Where they stand: 1st in Frauen Bundesliga, German Cup semi-finals
Lyon
Last six games: WWWWDW
Last match: Strasbourg 0-4 Lyon, 01/03, Première Ligue
Next match: Lyon vs Stade de Reims, 14/03, Première Ligue
Where they stand: 1st in Première Ligue
Where to watch
Matches in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League will be broadcast live and free on streaming platform DAZN throughout the world with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), where rights sit with beIN MENA, and China and its territories.
Selected matches are also streamed free on DAZN's YouTube channel. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentres and on UEFA.tv for selected UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.
Squad changes
Bayern
In: TBC
Out: TBC
Lyon
In: TBC
Out: TBC
Possible starting line-ups
Bayern: Mahmutovic; Gwinn, Viggósdóttir, Eriksson, Zadrazil; Hansen, Zigiotti Olme; Schüller, Damnjanović; Bühl; Harder
Lyon: Endler; Carpenter, Gilles, Renard, Bacha; Marozsán, Egurrolla; Diani, Heaps, Chawinga; Dumornay
View from the camps
Alexander Straus, Bayern coach: "Lyon have been regular finalists and are the record winners in the Champions League. They’re a good team and have a huge amount of experience. It’ll be a great experience, and we’ll do everything in our power to beat Lyon and progress to the semi-finals."
Joe Montemurro, Lyon coach: "Bayern are a quality team, with quality players. We expect tight matches, with very little difference between the two teams."
Where is the 2025 UEFA Women's Champions League final being played?
Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon will stage the 2025 UEFA Women's Champions League final on Saturday 24 May.
The home of Sporting CP opened in 2003 ahead of UEFA EURO 2004 in Portugal, replacing another stadium of the same name. It hosted a semi-final of that tournament, among other games, and was the venue for the UEFA Cup decider the following year.
The 2025 final will be the second Women's Champions League showpiece to be held in Lisbon after 2014, when Estádio do Restelo staged Wolfsburg's 4-3 win against Tyresö.