Bayern München vs Lyon Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, possible line-ups

Bayern München and Lyon meet in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday 18 March at FC Bayern Campus.

Bayern München vs Lyon at a glance When: Tuesday 18 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: FC Bayern Campus, Munich

What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg

Second leg: Wednesday 26 March (18:45 CET kick-off), OL Stadium, Décines

What do you need to know?

These teams have previously met in a quarter-final, when the 2019/20 last eight onwards was reformatted into a one-venue tournament due to COVID and Lyon defeated Bayern 2-1 in Bilbao on their way to lifting the trophy for the fifth straight year and seventh overall. The eighth title-winning campaign two years later also featured Lyon versus Bayern, the teams meeting in the 2021/22 group stage and exchanging home wins.

Under new coach Joe Montemurro, last season's runners-up Lyon managed six wins out of six in a group for the first time this season, including two defeats of Wolfsburg, and have since signed Brazil defender Tarciane. Bayern started the group stage in style when Pernille Harder's hat-trick helped them defeat Arsenal 5-2. Harder (who scored in but lost the 2018 final against Lyon when she was at Wolfsburg) was to finish as group stage top scorer, but Arsenal overhauled Bayern for first place.

They are facing former Bayern player Sara Däbritz, who helped them to the first of their two semi-finals in 2018/19, when Carolin Simon was at Lyon prior to moving to Munich and scoring against OL in 2020. Bayern goalkeeper Maria-Luisa Grohs, who underwent surgery on a malignant tumour in December, has now returned. Lyon's Lindsey Horan is now known as Heaps after her December marriage.

2019/20 quarter-final highlights: Lyon 2-1 Bayern

Meet the quarter-finalists

Form guide

Bayern

Last six games: WWWWWW

Last match: Köln 0-3 Bayern, 09/03, Frauen Bundesliga

Next match: Bayern vs Wolfsburg, 14/03, Frauen Bundesliga

Where they stand: 1st in Frauen Bundesliga, German Cup semi-finals

Lyon

Last six games: WWWWDW

Last match: Strasbourg 0-4 Lyon, 01/03, Première Ligue﻿

Next match: Lyon vs Stade de Reims, 14/03, Première Ligue﻿

Where they stand: 1st in Première Ligue

Squad changes

Bayern

Lyon

2021/22 group highlights: Bayern 1-0 Lyon

Possible starting line-ups

Bayern: Mahmutovic; Gwinn, Viggósdóttir, Eriksson, Zadrazil; Hansen, Zigiotti Olme; Schüller, Damnjanović; Bühl; Harder

Lyon: Endler; Carpenter, Gilles, Renard, Bacha; Marozsán, Egurrolla; Diani, Heaps, Chawinga; Dumornay

View from the camps

Alexander Straus, Bayern coach: "Lyon have been regular finalists and are the record winners in the Champions League. They’re a good team and have a huge amount of experience. It’ll be a great experience, and we’ll do everything in our power to beat Lyon and progress to the semi-finals."

Joe Montemurro, Lyon coach: "Bayern are a quality team, with quality players. We expect tight matches, with very little difference between the two teams."

