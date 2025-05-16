Leah Williamson on what Arsenal mean to her ahead of Women's Champions League final

Arsenal born and bred, and a regular in the first team since her senior debut back in 2014, it's fair to say that there won't be many people more excited about the Gunners' upcoming UEFA Women's Champions League final against Barcelona than Leah Williamson.

Arsenal vs Barcelona build-up

The 28-year-old centre-back has already captained England to UEFA Women's EURO 2022 success, and after winning a WSL title and two Women's FA Cups, she is now aiming to add the one major medal missing from her cabinet.

Speaking to UEFA, Williamson discussed her enduring love for Arsenal, the strong team spirit in the squad and what she expects from the encounter with Barça in Lisbon on 24 May.

On her upbringing as an Arsenal fan

My earliest memories are off the pitch, being a fan, going to games at Highbury. When I look back they're just warm, the memories – maybe that's the red – but all my memories of Arsenal are of my family being all together.

I'm glad she [the girl back then] didn't know what was to come, because she grew up just loving the game and taking it for what it was, with a certain amount of pressure, but almost no pressure at all.

All Arsenal's 2024/25 Women's Champions League goals

On the club's development

Arsenal always led the way on the pitch; I suppose, investment-wise, off it too. They were a massive name and they made it count. Over the years we've had this legacy and this incredible, incredible history and we've been such a constant in the women's game.

Being part of the generation that I am now, one of the things I'm most proud of, and will always be most proud of, is where the club stands today. Getting to a Champions League final is a great statement of intent of who we plan to be on the pitch, as well.

On the spirit in the team

One of our greatest strengths since Renée [Slegers] took over is the empowerment and the shared responsibility and accountability among the team. We are very self-aware; we know what we need to do as individuals, across the board. And I’m talking from players to background staff: everybody pulls their weight, which I think is really important.

I think that’s why we're in a Champions League final, because we have the attributes, we deserve to be there. Our performances have been incredible, to get us to where we are.

Highlights: Lyon 1-4 Arsenal

On Barcelona challenge

They're a fantastic team and they've obviously got the recent history to prove it. We respect them a lot, but it's a final, so everybody turns up and everybody gives their best. We have lots of players who have been involved in different finals over their careers.

I think it will be a good game of football. Barcelona are obviously notorious for their style of play; we're obviously a little early in our journey with Renée, but I think we're trying to build something, and it's always an interesting game when two teams like that come up.

On what winning the final would mean to her

I've always dreamed about winning the Champions League with Arsenal. That would mean everything to me, because I think it's the hardest to achieve, and I'd be proud to have been part of a team that gave back to the club in that way.

It would mean the world. For my family, for all the years that I've spent here, to feel like I've given back in that way and left a mark on the history of the club – something that people will enjoy for years to come. I would be very, very proud.