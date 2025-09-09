UEFA Women's Champions League third qualifying round starts Thursday

The UEFA Women's Champions League third qualifying round will take place on 11 and 18 September – which will decide the last nine remaining places in the new 18-club league phase.

Nine teams enter the league phase directly with the other nine slots filled by the third qualifying round winners. The nine defeated teams will enter the new UEFA Women's Europa Cup at the second qualifying round stage.

Teams entering the league phase directly These are the clubs that will begin directly in the league phase as per the access list: Holders: Arsenal

France: OL Lyonnes, Paris Saint-Germain

Germany: Bayern München, Wolfsburg

Spain: Barcelona

England: Chelsea ﻿

Portugal: Benfica

Italy: Juventus

All kick-off times CET

Women's Champions League third qualifying round ties

GKS Katowice vs Twente (18:00)

Häcken vs Atlético de Madrid (19:00)

Paris FC vs Austria Wien (19:00)

Brann vs Manchester United (19:00)

Vålerenga vs Ferencváros (19:00)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Real Madrid (19:00)

St. Pölten vs Fortuna (19:30)

Vorskla Poltava vs OH Leuven (19:30)

Roma vs Sporting CP (20:30)

Ferencváros vs Vålerenga (16:00)

Sporting CP vs Roma (17:30)

Fortuna Hjørring vs St. Pölten (18:00)

Twente vs GKS Katowice (19:00)

Atlético de Madrid vs Häcken (19:00)

Austria Wien vs Paris FC (19:45)

Manchester United vs Brann (20:00)

Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt (20:00)

OH Leuven vs Vorskla Poltava (20:00)



Team guide

Frankfurt are four-time UEFA women's club champions under their former guise of FFC Frankfurt.

Fortuna were runners-up in 2002/03 while Paris FC reached the 2012/13 semi-finals as Juvisy.

Real Madrid reached last season's quarter-finals. Atlético, Brann, Häcken and Roma have also previously reached the last eight.

Madrid were joined by Roma, St. Pölten, Twente and Vålerenga in the last of the old-style group stages in 2024/25. Brann, Frankfurt and Paris FC were involved the season before.

OH Leuven, Ferencváros and Katowice hope to be the first teams from their nations to reach the post-2021/22 league phase/group stage.

OHL are in their first European season.

Neither Austria Wien (who previously entered as Landhaus), Katowice nor Man United had previously advanced through a stage of UEFA women's competition before this season's second qualifying round.

Which ties are in which path? The third qualifying round is split into two paths: the champions path (for domestic champions) and the league path. There are four ties in the champions path and five in the league path. Champions path Vålerenga Fotball (NOR) vs Ferencvárosi TC (HUN)

FC Vorskla Poltava (UKR) vs OH Leuven (BEL)

SKN St. Pölten (AUT) vs Fortuna Hjørring (DEN)

GKS Katowice (POL) vs FC Twente (NED) League path BK Häcken FF (SWE) vs Club Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

Paris FC (FRA) vs FK Austria Wien (AUT)

SK Brann (NOR) vs Manchester United Women (ENG)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) vs Real Madrid CF (ESP)

AS Roma (ITA) vs Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR)

2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League match dates

League phase

Draw: 19 September, Nyon

Matchday 1: 7/8 October

Matchday 2: 15/16 October

Matchday 3: 11/12 November

Matchday 4: 19/20 November

Matchday 5: 9/10 December

Matchday 6: 17 December

Knockout phase play-offs

Draw: 18 December, Nyon

First leg: 11/12 February

Second leg: 18/19 February

Quarter-finals

Draw: 18 December, Nyon

First leg: 24/25 March

Second leg: 1/2 April

Semi-finals

Draw: 18 December, Nyon

First leg: 25/26 April

Second leg: 2/3 May

Final (Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo)

22, 23 or 24 May tbc