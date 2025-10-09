Women's Champions League Team of the Week: Matchday 1

The Team of the Week is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching every match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA analysis unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Stina Johannes (Wolfsburg)

One of only two goalkeepers to keep a clean sheet, saving all six shots that she faced including an excellent close-range stop from Merveille Kanjinga.

Ellie Carpenter (Chelsea)

Faultless in her tackles and aerial duels, she also blocked two Twente shots while always looking to get forward to put over crosses from the right.

Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United)

Converted the only goal of her match from the penalty spot and put in a strong defensive shift with 13 clearances, 14 recoveries and 14 of her 19 duels won.

Cecilia Salvai (Juventus)

The centre-back scored both goals in the home win over Benfica and made a significant contribution defensively, winning nine duels out of 11.

Esmee Brugts (Barcelona)

The Netherlands international scored a goal, provided two assists and showed her superb touch on the ball and ability to play between the lines – evident when operating 'inside' in midfield in the second half.

Fiamma (Atlético de Madrid)

The Atleti midfielder scored twice at St. Pölten while leading her team with her reading of the game and passing ability, ranking first this week for through balls with four.

Jill Roord (Twente)

Led the fight as Twente held Chelsea, finding space between the lines and offering smart solutions on the ball to penetrate the last line of the defence – as well as providing the assist for her team's goal.

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Barcelona's skipper started the ball rolling against Bayern with a lovely curling strike and also contributed two assists as part of an impressively mature performance.

Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes)

Scored both goals in the victory at Arsenal and was pivotal to OL Lyonnes' attacking play, showing strength and speed on the ball as well as in her defensive work – highlighted by her 11 recoveries.

Clara Mateo (Paris FC)

The Paris captain scored her side's second goal against Leuven and led the line well, always posing a threat with her passing and creativity.

Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)

The Colombian winger shone with her ability to find positions in between the Roma defenders as well as her combination play and clinical passing, which produced three assists.