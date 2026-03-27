Chelsea vs Arsenal Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, full lowdown
Friday, March 27, 2026
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When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg between Chelsea and Arsenal.
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London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal meet in their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday 1 April at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea vs Arsenal at a glance
When: Wednesday 1 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stamford Bridge, London
What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg
How to follow: Build-up can be found here
Semi-finals: Winners face Wolfsburg or OL Lyonnes on 25/26 April (home) and 2/3 May (away).
What do you need to know?
Both teams had their share of chances in the opening leg of this competition's first single-city derby, but it was holders Arsenal who emerged as 3-1 winners in a game featuring some high-quality finishing.
Both teams will be well aware that a two-goal quarter-final lead is no guarantee of progress; last season Chelsea went through despite losing their opening leg 2-0 at Manchester City, while Arsenal overturned an identical deficit against Real Madrid at the same stage.
The Gunners have already won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Women's Super League this season and Chelsea have been on a rare run of mixed form, not helped by several injuries. Both sides should be able to call on their Australian players on Wednesday, who did not participate in the first leg due to its close proximity to the AFC Women's Asian Cup final.
The Blues have won all six of their previous Women's Champions League quarter-finals but will be wary that Arsenal, at this stage for a joint-record 17th time, were at their best in second legs on their way to lifting the trophy last season.
Form guide
Chelsea
Last six games: LDWWWW
Next match: Chelsea vs Aston Villa, 29/03, Women's Super League
Where they stand: 3rd in Women's Super League, Women's FA Cup quarter-finals, Women's League Cup winners
Arsenal
Last six games: WWWWWW
Next match: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur, 28/03, Women's Super League
Where they stand: 4th in Women's Super League, Women's FA Cup quarter-finals
View from the camps
Sonia Bompastor, Chelsea coach: "Our mentality will be to fight in every game we play. We will be ready to fight again. We were a good team [in the first leg], we need to take that and manage defensive aspects better."
Renée Segers, Arsenal coach: "We’ll have to have a really good plan in place for the second leg, because this is a different scenario being two goals up. So let's see how Chelsea come out and how we are going to manage that."
Lucy Bronze, Chelsea defender: "We know we can overturn this result, but Arsenal are a top team as well. We are looking forward to the next game already."
Kim Little, Arsenal captain: "We're very aware it's just the first half of these two legs so we will reflect on the game and look to improve in the second leg."
Where is the 2026 UEFA Women's Champions League final being played?
Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway, will host the 2026 UEFA Women's Champions League final on Saturday 23 May.
The final will be the first UEFA women's club decider to be played in Norway, although Ullevaal – opened in 1926 and renovated on several occasions since – staged the UEFA Women's EURO final in both 1987 and 1997. It is the regular home of the Norway women's and men's national teams. The 2016 men's UEFA Super Cup was also held in Norway, in Trondheim.