Best games of the 2025/26 Women's Champions League season

The 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League was the first under a new league-phase format and delivered thrills, spills and skills all the way to the Oslo final.

Look back at some of the season's most memorable games.

Highlights: Bayern München 3-2 Arsenal

Having secured a first victory of their title defence at Benfica on Matchday 2, Arsenal cruised into a two-goal lead before half-time in Munich through an Emily Fox header and a long-range strike from Mariona Caldentey.

However, midway through the second half, Bayern's substitutes started to turn the game around. Alara and Pernille Harder came off the bench to draw the German side level, before captain Glódís Viggósdóttir converted a Klara Bühl cross with four minutes remaining to earn a sensational late victory.

Bühl laid on the assist for all three Bayern goals in the last 23 minutes of the game.

Highlights: Juventus 3-3 OL Lyonnes

Arsenal were not the only side to let a lead slip in the league phase – Juventus were on the verge of a memorable triumph against the competition's record winners when Wendie Renard's 90th-minute penalty salvaged a point for OL Lyonnes in a six-goal thriller.

The Italian champions led 3-0 at half-time through goals from Chiara Beccari, Michela Cambiaghi and Tatiana Pinto, and OL Lyonnes' perfect start to the league phase looked set to end with a heavy defeat.

Instead, a second-half resurgence began when Tabitha Chawinga scored on the hour, with Marie-Antoinette Katoto's header then reducing the deficit to one goal with just over ten minutes remaining. As full time approached, OL Lyonnes were awarded a penalty and Renard confidently converted to equalise at the close of a breathtaking contest.

Women's Champions League quarter-final highlights: Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea

Both sides produced spectacular strikes as defending champions Arsenal capitalised on home advantage in the first European meeting between these London rivals.

Arsenal forward Stina Blackstenius opened the scoring by heading in from a free-kick and Chloe Kelly doubled the Gunners' advantage with a long-range effort.

Lauren James skilfully curled in from outside the area to reduce the deficit for the Blues, but Alessia Russo had the final say by deftly controlling and firing in to give Arsenal an advantage that Chelsea were unable to overturn despite winning the second leg 1-0.

Highlights: Barcelona 6-0 Real Madrid

A 60,067-strong crowd was treated to a sensational attacking display from the three-time champions on their return to the Camp Nou.

Alexia Putellas bowed to the home fans after marking her 500th Barcelona appearance with the opening goal, then four of her team-mates followed her onto the scoresheet.

Caroline Graham Hansen put in a Player of the Match performance by scoring twice and setting up another, as last season's runners-up showed why they have become a dominant force in this competition in recent seasons.

Semi-final highlights: OL Lyonnes 3-1 Arsenal (4-3 agg)

In a repeat of last season's semi-final between these sides, the situation was reversed, with OL Lyonnes needing to turn around a one-goal deficit in the second leg.

Wendie Renard levelled the tie on aggregate from the penalty spot and Kadidiatou Diani got an outstretched leg to Jule Brand's corner to edge the hosts in front.

Russo looked to have taken the semi-final to extra time when she knocked in from close range in the 76th minute, but Brand replied with a sumptuous late goal – controlling Melchie Dumornay's chipped ball with her right foot before slotting in with her left to send the eight-time champions to the final.

Semi-final highlights: Barcelona 4-2 Bayern München (5-3 agg)

A tight 1-1 first leg in Munich set up an absorbing return fixture. Barcelona put on a free-flowing attacking display and Bayern battled until the very end in an attempt to reach their first final.

Salma Paralluelo broke the deadlock but, within four minutes, Pernille Harder set up Linda Dallmann to level the scores again. Chances at both ends followed, though Barcelona looked to have built an unassailable lead when Alexia Putellas found the net twice and Ewa Pajor scored her ninth of the campaign.

However, a 71st-minute Harder goal gave Bayern the momentum to attempt a comeback, and Dallmann hit the crossbar in a thrilling finish that concluded with Barcelona progressing to their sixth consecutive final.

Five times a Women's Champions League runner-up, Ewa Pajor struck twice in Oslo, her tenth and 11th goals of the campaign ensuring that she ended the day with a winners' medal – and the top scorer prize.

OL Lyonnes stifled Barça in the first half, denying them possession and creating chances. Lindsey Heaps was denied a goal for offside, while it took a fine Cata Coll save to fend away a Selma Bacha free-kick.

Pajor had gone close with a first-half lob, but she found her range ten minutes after the interval, outpacing her marker and angling a low finish past Christiane Endler. The Polish international then slammed in the second as OL Lyonnes were caught chasing shadows in their penalty area, and Salma Paralluelo added a flourish with two late finishes.