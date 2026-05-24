Alexia Putellas named 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League Player of the Season

Alexia Putellas has been named the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League Player of the Season by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, after the Barcelona captain lifted the trophy in Oslo.

The midfielder's 14 goal contributions were more than any other player; she scored seven times and assisted seven goals during Barcelona's successful campaign, which culminated in a 4-0 win against OL Lyonnes in the final.

Alexia Putellas in the 2025/26 Women's Champions League Appearances: 11

Goals: 7

Assists: 7

Passing accuracy: 86.73%

Top speed: 25.77km/h

After her Player of the Match performance in Barcelona's 6-2 victory against Real Madrid in the first leg of their quarter-final, the UEFA Technical Observer Group praised Alexia's excellent control of the game and ability to find spaces and make penetrative runs to stretch the opposition.

"Her movement took her all across the pitch, creating chances at every opportunity," the UEFA Technical Observer Group said following that display, in which she also converted a late penalty.

This is the second time Alexia has won the award, after being named Women's Champions League Player of the Season in 2021/22.